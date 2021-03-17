Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 News
Sumon wants to gain more experience before playing in national team
Young pacer Sumon Khan has gained lots of praise for the emerging team. Earlier, he also shined in the BCB President's Cup and Bangabandhu T20 Cup. After taking four wickets in the
I've been following Jonty Rhodes since childhood: Shamim
Shamim Hossain is one of the members of the Bangladesh U-19 World Cup winning squad. He’s already gained much praise for attacking cricket in the senior levels too. The young crick
'Have faith' - A lesson from the Fizz to Shoriful
Shoriful Islam has been catching the eyes of everyone with his performance in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup where he played alongside Mustafizur Rahman for runners-up Gazi Group Chattogr
Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020: Our best XI
Six men from the two finalists - Gemcon Khulna and Gazi Group Chattogram have made up our team of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.Winning skipper Mahmudullah Riyad is the captain of o
Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020: Awards list
The inaugural edition of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 has concluded with Gemcon Khulna defeating Gazi Group Chattogram in a close final on Friday.Each member of the winning side Khulna
Riyad takes Khulna to Bangabandhu T20 Cup title
Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad's blistering knock has given Gemcon Khulna the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 title with a 5-run win over Gazi Group Chattogram in the final at Mirpur.Mahmudull
Chattogram send Khulna to bat in final
The final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 is underway at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Gazi Group Chattogram have opted to bowl first against Gemcon Khulna in the ulti
'Shakib's absence a chance for everyone to perform'
Gemcon Khulna will lock horns against Gazi Group Chattogram in the final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 without their A-grade pick Shakib Al Hasan.Shakib, who played nine matches in t
Mushfiqur thanks BCB
Mushfiqur Rahim's ending in the tournament was not good. He lost his temper towards his teammate Nasum Ahmed and was fined as well as criticized. After playing clueless cricket in
We deserve the final: Mithun
Gazi Group Chattogram have advanced to the final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with an easy win over Beximco Dhaka. Although Chattogram were not considered as favorites, Mohammad Mithun's
Mustafizur reveals 'main reason' behind bowler's success
Bangladesh bowlers are in a great rhythm after the break of coronavirus. The bowlers have been performing extremely well in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup after the BCB President'
BCB announces huge rewards for Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been very careful from the very beginning of coronavirus pandemic. The game was stopped for a long time. But as the international cricket started