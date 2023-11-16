
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • Australia vs South Africa
Australia vs South Africa News
thumb

Mitchell Starc's all round brilliance aids Aussies reach the final

Australia won the second semi-final against South Africa by 3 wickets and reached the final of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Mitchell Starc's all round brilliance helped them t

thumb

Live: South Africa elect to bat first against Australia in second semi-final

South Africa have won the tossand elected to bat first against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICCODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday (November 16) at the Eden Gardens in Kolk

thumb

Australia-South Africa World Cup semi-final in doubt because of rain

The semi-final battle is going tostart tomorrow in the World Cup. Only 4 teams remain in the 10-team tournament.In the meantime, one of the teams will win the World Cup title.The f

thumb

Australia to face South Africa in second semi-final on November 16

The two teams of the secondsemi-final of the World Cup have been finalized. Currently, South Africa andAustralia are in second place in the points table.The place where the semi-fi

thumb

Clarke warns Australia about World Cup following South Africa loss

Former Australia captain MichaelClarke has criticized Australia's preparations for the 2023 World Cup campaignafter the team's loss against South Africa on Thursday in Lucknow, whi

thumb

Maxwell caught using e-cigarette in dressing room during World Cup game

Australia all-rounder GlennMaxwell was discovered smoking an e-cigarette in the dressing room duringAustralia's record loss to South Africa at the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 onTh

thumb

Live: Australia bowl first against South Africa

Australia have won the toss andelected to bowl first against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday (October 12).Australia have made two changesto their side which lost to India in th

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.