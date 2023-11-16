Australia vs South Africa News
Mitchell Starc's all round brilliance aids Aussies reach the final
Australia won the second semi-final against South Africa by 3 wickets and reached the final of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Mitchell Starc's all round brilliance helped them t
Live: South Africa elect to bat first against Australia in second semi-final
South Africa have won the tossand elected to bat first against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICCODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday (November 16) at the Eden Gardens in Kolk
Australia-South Africa World Cup semi-final in doubt because of rain
The semi-final battle is going tostart tomorrow in the World Cup. Only 4 teams remain in the 10-team tournament.In the meantime, one of the teams will win the World Cup title.The f
Australia to face South Africa in second semi-final on November 16
The two teams of the secondsemi-final of the World Cup have been finalized. Currently, South Africa andAustralia are in second place in the points table.The place where the semi-fi
Clarke warns Australia about World Cup following South Africa loss
Former Australia captain MichaelClarke has criticized Australia's preparations for the 2023 World Cup campaignafter the team's loss against South Africa on Thursday in Lucknow, whi
Maxwell caught using e-cigarette in dressing room during World Cup game
Australia all-rounder GlennMaxwell was discovered smoking an e-cigarette in the dressing room duringAustralia's record loss to South Africa at the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 onTh
Live: Australia bowl first against South Africa
Australia have won the toss andelected to bowl first against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday (October 12).Australia have made two changesto their side which lost to India in th