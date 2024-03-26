Australia vs India News
Border - Gavaskar trophy underlines as Cricket Australia reveals complete schedule for upcoming cricketing summer
Australia have announced the schedule for upcoming Cricketing summer of 2024-2025. India will fly for a 5 match test series in Border - Gavaskar trophy in Australia, and Australia
India-Australia 5-match Test series after 33 years
Australia, India are one of the strongest teams in the cricket world. Despite playing many bilateral series between themselves, the two countries are going to play a five-Test seri
Test cricket in the limelight as Australia-India rivalry grows
Cricket Australia (CA) and theBoard of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are delighted the storied rivalrybetween the countries will get even bigger next summer as Test cricketco
Glenn Maxwell does it again as his swashbuckling 104* takes Australia home to keep the series alive
Australia win a nail bitting against India by 5 wickets to keep the series alive. Glenn Maxwell did it again, another unimaginable, unthinkable thing have been done and dusted by
Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh star in India's thrilling win over Australia in first T20I
India beat Australia by wickets on Thursday (23rd November) at Vishakhapatnam. Suryakumar Yadav's merciless 80 off only 42 with Ishan Kishan's brilliant 58 from 39 deliveries took
Travis Head's blistering 137 thumps India in the final to lead Australia to their 6th title
Australia thumped India on the final and won their 6th title. Travis Head's unreal hundred and Marnus Labuschagne's gutsy fifty helped them chase down India's 241. Before the chase
Warner's stunning 163 and Marsh's 121 before Zampa's brilliant 4 fer help Australia win over Pakistan
Australia thumped Pakistan and won the match by 62 runs on Friday (20th October). David Warner's stunning 163 and Mitchell Marsh's blitzkrieg 121 helped Australia post 367 on the b
ICC prepares two pitches for WTC final
After receiving threats from oilprotestors who promised to vandalize the pitch and ground during the World TestChampionship Final between India and Australia, the International Cri
We don't feel any pressure in terms of trying to win an ICC trophy: Dravid before WTC final
The final match of the World TestChampionship is tomorrow. Both India and Australia are preparing for the final.It is expected that a very hard fight will be seen in this match.The
Rohit hoping for success in 'challenging conditions' of England
The ICC World Test Championship isknocking at the door. And after 1 day, India and Australia will enter the fieldin the fight to achieve the superiority of the Test. Both teams are
It is about finding ways to score runs: Labuschagne ahead of ICC WTC final
The final of the ICC World TestChampionship is knocking at the door. Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne wantsto play his best in the match.Labuschagne has a great streak inTests.
Furious Shastri answers Ashwin's remark
Ravi Shastri has been making explosive comment repeatedly sincestepping down as India's head coach. The players are also making various statements surrounding him. In a recent st