Asian Games 2023 News
Pakistan sets unique record in international cricket
Pakistan has become the first team to play two different formats at the international level on the same day as they took part in the Asian Games and the 2023 ODI World Cup on Octob
Yasir Ali's swashbuckling 34* rewards Bangladesh bronze medal in Asian Games 2023
Bangladesh thumped Pakistan by 6 wickets in 3rd place game of Asian Games 2023. Yasir Ali's magnificent 34 off just 16 deliveries and Afif Hossain's 20 off 11 took Bangladesh home
Skipper Gulbadin Naib's finishing touch takes Afghanistan to the final of Asian Games 2023
Afghanistan held their nerves and won over Pakistan by 4 wickets to reach the final of Asian Games 2023 on Friday (6th October). Fareed Ahmed's brilliant 3 fer followed by some exc
Gaikwad - Varma's stellar 97 run pummels Bangladesh by 9 wickets to reach the final of Asian Games 2023
India crushed Bangladesh by 9 wickets to reach the semis of Asian Games 2023. Sai Kishore's excellent 3 fer followed by some menacing batting from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma h
Saif Hasan's gritty fifty before Afif's excellent spell help Bangladesh reach semi-final of Asian Games 2023
Bangladesh won by 2 runs against Malaysia and reached the semi-final of Asian Games 2023. Skipper Saif Hasan's gutsy 50, followed by an excellent 3 fer from Afif Hossain aided Bang
Pakistan A Team Qualifies for Semi-Final of Asian Games 2023
Pakistan Shaheens reached the semi-finals of the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games after a comfortable win against Hong Kong in the second quarter-final on Tuesday.Pakis
Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest cricketer to hit T20I century, breaks Shubman Gill's record
Men's cricket has startedrelatively late compared to other events at the Asian Games. This is the firsttime that the Indian cricket team participated in the Asian Games. The women'
Bangladesh announce squad for Asian Games
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the 15-member squad for the 19th Asian Games. Saif Hassan willlead the team. The Bangladesh team will fly to Hangzhou, China on Septembe
Gaikwad-led Indian cricket team leaves for Asian Games in China
Team India led by Ruturaj Gaikwad has flown to China for the 2023 AsianGames. To emulate the success of the women's cricket team, the men's team will also begin its season in the q
Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh's long-time record for fastest T20I fifty
Nepal batter Dipendra Singh Aireehas broken a record formerly held by India's cricketing star Yuvraj Singh.Airee shocked the cricket world by scoring the quickest-ever fifty in Twe
Shorna Akter's 3 wicket haul and batters sensible batting help Bangladesh Women rank third in Asian Games 2023
Bangladesh Women crushed Pakistan Women by on Monday (25th September). Shorna Akter picked up three wickets and bowlers accompanied her perfectly to bundle Pakistan Women out for a
Pooja Vastrakar's four wicket haul rips through Bangladesh women as India women reach final
India Women thumped Bangladesh Women by 8 wickets and reached the final of Asian Games women 2023. Pooja Vastrakar's four wicket haul rattled Bangladesh's batting lineup and skittl