Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 News
I think in world cricket there is no unlucky player like me: Imrul
Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes thinks that he’s one of the unluckiest cricketers in international cricket as he doesn’t get enough opportunity to show his skill in national team.Imr
'I wasn't forced to play Asia Cup,' clarifies Shakib
Ace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has opened the position of BCB in the issue of their role to make him (Shakib) play in the Asia Cup 2018.Clarifying that he was not at al
Yet to become a big player: Liton
Liton Das didn't get the best of starts when he had started his international career with Bangladesh national cricket team. There never was any question regarding his talent, but t
Reason why Nazmul stays but Soumya doesn't
Soumya Sarkar was called up to the Bangladesh national side in midst of the recent Asia Cup, and had to fly for the UAE after getting an emergency call from Bangladesh team managem
Not Miraz, Papon wanted Mashrafe to open against India
Bangladesh played a huge risky gamble by sending Mehedi Hasan Miraz to open Bangladesh innings alongside Liton Das in the all important final match of the Asia Cup 2018 in the UAE.
Bangladeshi group hacks Kohli’s website, demands justice from ICC
In what was deemed as one of the shocking news in cricket history, the Bangladeshi group, identified as Cyber Security and Intelligence (CSI) hacked into gallery section of the Ind
Need to keep the momentum going: Liton
After failing to perform well throughout the tournament, Liton Das saved his best for the final of the Asia Cup where he scored his maiden ODI hundred.Liton has played some vital k
Mustafizur-Mushfiqur elevated into career best ranking
International Cricket Council (ICC) has published the latest One Day International ranking after the conclusion of Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai. [বাংলায় পড়ুন: আইসিসি ওয়ানডে র্যাঙ্কিংয়ে
Rashid becomes new no.1 all-rounder
Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan becomes the new no.1 all-rounder in the ICC ODI Rankings revealed by ICC on 30th September following the 14th edition of Asia Cup. On Sunday, 30
Bangladesh aren't far from achieving titles: Steve Rhodes
In the last ball thrill, Bangladesh was beaten by India in the final of the Asia Cup 2018.Once again, Bangladesh geared full to reach into the final of a multi nation tournament an
Shakib rules out of action for three months
Shakib Al Hasan missed the final and the last match of Super Four of Asia Cup 2018 due to injury.Lingering of treatment causes severe infection in the little finger of ace all-roun
Five most talked things in Asia Cup 2018
The 14th edition of the Asia Cup has came to the end after India beating Bangladesh in the last ball thriller final in Dubai International cricket stadium on 29th September.The tou