Ashton Agar News
Agar, Stoinis, Behrendorff and Tye opt for freelance cricket without WA contract
The landscape of Australian cricketer contracts is undergoing significant changes as Ashton Agar, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff, and Andrew Tye have been omitted from Western A
Australia considering extra spinner for T20 World Cup
Australia want to add a third spin bowler to their T20 World Cup team. To go to the World Cup, they want to bring along another spin bowler along with Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell.
Australia looking for extra spinner in World Cup squad
Australia is looking for a third spinner in the T20 World Cup squad. The Aussies want to go to the World Cup with another spinner in the squad along with Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwe
Ashton Agar doubtful for India T20Is due to another injury setback
The calf issue that kept AshtonAgar out of the ODI World Cup has flared up again, and it appears that he willnot be able to play in the five-match Twenty20 International series tha
Australia keep injured Head in World Cup squad but added Labuschagne in place of Agar
Australia have made a last-minutechange to their World Cup squad as Marnus Labuschagne has been added to thesquad in replace of injured Ashton Agar. Also, they have kept injured Tr
Australian spinner Ashton Agar ruled out of ICC World Cup 2023, Reports
Australian spinner Ashton Agar is expected to be ruled out of the World Cup, in another blow to Australia's World Cup hopes.Spinners are expected to play a big role in the upcoming
Australia retain No.1 spot in ODI rankings
Australia secured a great win in the first match of the ODI series against South Africa on Wednesday (September 7). They won by 3 wickets chasing 223-run target where they were 113
Super concussion sub Labuschagne defies Bavuma heroic
Australia have beaten South Africa by 3 wickets and 58 balls to spare to go 1-0 up in the 5 match ODI series on Friday (8th September) at Managaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Marnus Labus
Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus creates history after taking 7 wickets in T20Is
In the opening game of the T20World Cup Asia B Qualifier, played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia fast bowler SyazrulIdrus became the first cricketer to take seven wickets in a T20I match
Ashton Agar released from Australia Test squad to play domestic cricket
Ashton Agar, the Australian left-arm spinning all-rounder, will return home from the ongoing tour of India to play domestic cricket for Western Australia.Australian cricketer Ashto
Uncapped spinner Todd Murphy included in Australia squad for India Tests
Australia have named an 18-membersquad on Wednesday for the India tour which starts next month. The squad featuresfour spinners including the uncapped Todd Murphy. Cricket Australi
Pat Cummins defends Ashton Agar as a spin option for India Test Series
Skipper Pat Cummins said he was confident Ashton Agar will tour India next month despite the left-arm spinner's wicketless performance in Sunday's third Sydney Test against South A