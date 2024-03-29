Ashish Nehra News
Hardik Pandya's last year success was due to Ashish Nehra: Irfan Pathan
The new Mumbai Indians (MI)captain Hardik Pandya has come under fire after his two successive team defeatsin the ongoing IPL matches. "I was happy when MumbaiIndians lost against G
I can see him playing in 50-over cricket going forward: Ashish Nehra on Rinku Singh
In a recent interview, AshishNehra, a former fast bowler for India and the current head coach of GujaratTitans, expressed his support for Rinku Singh to play all white-ball forms f
Ashish Nehra decline the offer to become India Head Coach: Reports
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had apparently approached Ashish Nehra to take over as Team India's T20I coach following the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss against
Dravid doesn't deserve to be a coach in T20s, he is very slow: Danish Kaneria
Former Pakistani leg-spinner Danish Kaneria reckons that the Indian team management should start considering Ashish Nehra as the nextT20I coach. The upcoming T20I World Cup is sche
Akash Chopra explains why Ashish Nehra had heated argument with Hardik Pandya
Former Indian cricketer Akash Chopra has come up with a proper explanation as to why Gujarat Titans' head coach Ashish Nehra had a heated argument with captain Hardik Pandya during
Ashish Nehra showers praise on Umran Malik
Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehrais very excited about India's young pacer Umran Malik. Umran's speed,mentality, and thinking are widely appreciated in Nehra's voice.After the T20 W
Such an approach works when the wicket is flat: Nehra on Suryakumar
Former India pacer Ashish Nehrahas stated India’s in-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav’s batting approach as ‘double-edgedsword’ and said that this kind of batting approach is only sui
Ashish Nehra names his India T20 World Cup squad
Virat Kohli praises skipper Rohit Sharma for the kind of 'communication' he had with him which helped him stay relaxed and get back to his 'original template'.With just days to go
Nehra lauds Chahal for his match-winning spell against Proteas
India's experienced leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal came under fire after he failed to make an impact in the first two games of this T20I series. The spinner drew criticism across qua
T20s may be a batters' game but bowlers win you the games: Hardik after winning IPL final
After winning the IPL trophy,Gujarat Lions captain Hardik Pandya praises his bowlers and said that teamchemistry is important to do wonders in cricket. Gujarat have won the 15th ed
The Ashish Nehra Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Ashish Nehra born 29 April 1979 is an Indian cricket coach and former cricketer who has played in all formats of the game. Nehra announced his retirement from