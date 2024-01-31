
Ashiqur Rahman Shibli News


Bangladesh U19 win against Nepal U19 in World Cup Super Six phase

Bangladesh U19 team won by 5wickets against Nepal U19 team in their first match of the ICC U19 World CupSuper Six phase. As a result of this victory, the youth of Bangladesh surviv



Shihab-Ahrar's 109-run partnership gives Bangladesh U19 easy win

Bangladesh won the ICC U19 WorldCup 'A' group match by a big margin of 6 wickets. This 6-wicket win againstIreland paved the way for the Tigers to go to the next round. Bangladesh



Tamim Iqbal manages 15 bats for U19 cricketers

A few days ago, the Bangladesh U19team won the Youth Asia Cup. The World Cup campaign is ahead for the youngsters.And before going to the World Cup, Tamim Iqbal, the former captain



Under-19 Asia Cup's best cricketer Ashiqur Rahman Shibli follows Virat Kohli

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli is nowAsia's best age-level batter considering his performance in the Asia Cup. Thisyoung cricketer from Bangladesh is being compared by many to one of the be



Bangladesh u-19s win the ACC u-19 Asia Cup for the first time by beating UAE u-19s by 195 runs

Bangladesh u19s thumped UAE u19s by 195 runs to win the ACC u-19 Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday (17th December) at Dubai international Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Ashiqur Rahman Shibli's magn



Bangladesh start ACC U19 Asia Cup with an easy win

Bangladesh U19 cricket teamstarted the ACC U19 Asia Cup with a great victory. The youth of Bangladesh madea good start in the tournament by defeating the United Arab Emirates by 61

