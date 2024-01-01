Ashes 2023 News
I actually had Lord's penciled in as my last Test: Warner
After the second Ashes seriesgame at Lord's last year, Australia cricketer David Warner said he was ready togive up on Test cricket if he did not make any runs.While acknowledging
One expelled and two suspended by MCC following Ashes battle with Australia
After months of investigation,the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has expelled the member at the center of thealtercations with Australian players at Lord's during the second Ashes T
Trent Bridge to rename Pavilion End in Stuart Broad's honor
Trent Bridge is the hometown ofEngland's former star fast bowler Stuart Broad. Broad retired after playing thelast Ashes. He holds the record of taking eight wickets in an innings
Steve Smith reveals he played last three Ashes Tests with injury
Australia batter Steve Smithplayed with a wrist injury in the last three Tests of the Ashes. Smith injuredhis wrist while fielding in the second Test at Lord's. He then continued t
Australian players at different times scratching their head: Ponting about 'Bazball' effect in Ashes
Ricky Ponting, Australia'slegendary captain, recently discussed England's enigmatic 'Bazball' strategy inthe Ashes. The tactic confused the Australian squad, leading to heated deba
Pat Cummins eyes return in India ODIs before ODI World Cup
Pat Cummins, the captain ofAustralia, said on Tuesday that he hopes to return to international cricketduring his team's three-match ODI series against India at the end of September
Stuart Broad slams ICC for slow over-rate penalty
Former England seamer StuartBroad has criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for withholdingEngland 19 World Test Championship (WTC) points for slow over-rates during t
Duke ball manufacturer prepares to investigate the Ashes ball-change controversy
The ball controversy incidentthat occurred during the final Ashes Test at The Oval continues to generateheadlines. The Australian squad was unhappy with the ball alteration in thef
Ricky Ponting, Nasser Hussain gives suggestions about maintaining slow over-rates
Former Australia captain RickyPonting says that players and umpires can be more aware of slow over-rates. Andaccording to former England captain Nasser Hussain, it's time for the I
England cricketers see huge boost in latest ICC rankings
A thrilling Ashes ended withEngland winning the Oval Test. The excellent performance of the Englishcricketers in the match has also affected the ICC rankings. Several Englandcricke
Slow over-rates during the Ashes cost England 19 WTC points and Australia 10
England and Australia have beenfined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for slow over-rates. Both theteams have been docked 19 and 10 World Test Championship (WTC) points,r
Australia head coach believes 'ball change' played a big role in last Ashes Test
There is a lot of discussion overthe ball-changing incident in the Oval Test. A few days ago, former Australiacaptain Ricky Ponting demanded that the matter be brought under invest