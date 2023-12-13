Announce Squad News
BCCI announces 15-member squad for ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2024
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (December 12) announced the India U-19 squad for the Tri-Series in South Africa and the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup 2024.On
Zimbabwe name16 member squad for Ireland ODI Series
Zimbabwe have named their 16-man squad for the three-match One-Day International series against Ireland starting on Wednesday at the Harare Sports Club.Zimbabwe have named a new sq
Zimbabwe announce T20I squad against Ireland
Zimbabwe have announced the strong 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match home T20I series against Ireland. Middle-order batsman Brian Bennett and pacer Trevor Gwandu earned the
Sri Lanka announce 15-member squad for Under-19 Asia Cup 2023
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday (January 4) announced the squad for the upcoming ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2023. The governing body has named a strong 15-man squad as well as two tr
PCB announces 15 members Pakistan U-19 squad for Asia Cup 2023
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced Pakistan's 15-member squad for the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) thi
New Zealand women's announces strong squad for home series against Pakistan
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has unveiled its women's squad for the upcoming white-ball home series against Pakistan. The series of three T20Is followed by three ODIs is seen as a cru
Cricket Australia announce PM's XI squad to face Pakistan
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Cricket Australia's National Selection Panel (NSP) have announced the men's squad for the Prime Minister's XI clash against Pakistan in Canberra
Netherlands name 15-member squad for ODI World Cup 2023
Veteran duo Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann have won a recall and have been called up to the Netherlands' 15-man squad for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.Netherla
Ajaz Patel, Tim Seifert added in New Zealand A squad to tour Australia
New Zealand A squad of seven international players and two new faces has been selected for the upcoming tour of Australia, the country's Cricket Board said on Tuesday.Ajaz Patel an
Australia announce revised squads for South Africa tour
Australia's leading batsman Steve Smith and left arm spearhead Mitchell Starc are ruled out of the white ball tour of South Africa due to wrist and groin injuries respectively.Aust
Ireland announce squad for T20I series against India
Ireland have announced a 15-man men's squad who will play India in a three-game T20I series at home from August 18.The Ireland cricket team have announced a 15-man squad for the up
Pooran returns as West Indies name 15-member squad for T20I series against India
Shai Hope, wicketkeeper-batsman and captain of the ODI team, was recalled as the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men's Selection Panel announced a provisional squad for the five-g