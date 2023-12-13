
Announce Squad News
thumb

BCCI announces 15-member squad for ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (December 12) announced the India U-19 squad for the Tri-Series in South Africa and the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup 2024.On

thumb

Zimbabwe name16 member squad for Ireland ODI Series

Zimbabwe have named their 16-man squad for the three-match One-Day International series against Ireland starting on Wednesday at the Harare Sports Club.Zimbabwe have named a new sq

thumb

Zimbabwe announce T20I squad against Ireland

Zimbabwe have announced the strong 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match home T20I series against Ireland. Middle-order batsman Brian Bennett and pacer Trevor Gwandu earned the

thumb

Sri Lanka announce 15-member squad for Under-19 Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday (January 4) announced the squad for the upcoming ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2023. The governing body has named a strong 15-man squad as well as two tr

thumb

PCB announces 15 members Pakistan U-19 squad for Asia Cup 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced Pakistan's 15-member squad for the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) thi

thumb

New Zealand women's announces strong squad for home series against Pakistan

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has unveiled its women's squad for the upcoming white-ball home series against Pakistan. The series of three T20Is followed by three ODIs is seen as a cru

thumb

Cricket Australia announce PM's XI squad to face Pakistan

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Cricket Australia's National Selection Panel (NSP) have announced the men's squad for the Prime Minister's XI clash against Pakistan in Canberra

thumb

Netherlands name 15-member squad for ODI World Cup 2023

Veteran duo Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann have won a recall and have been called up to the Netherlands' 15-man squad for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.Netherla

thumb

Ajaz Patel, Tim Seifert added in New Zealand A squad to tour Australia 

New Zealand A squad of seven international players and two new faces has been selected for the upcoming tour of Australia, the country's Cricket Board said on Tuesday.Ajaz Patel an

thumb

Australia announce revised squads for South Africa tour

Australia's leading batsman Steve Smith and left arm spearhead Mitchell Starc are ruled out of the white ball tour of South Africa due to wrist and groin injuries respectively.Aust

thumb

Ireland announce squad for T20I series against India

Ireland have announced a 15-man men's squad who will play India in a three-game T20I series at home from August 18.The Ireland cricket team have announced a 15-man squad for the up

thumb

Pooran returns as West Indies name 15-member squad for T20I series against India

Shai Hope, wicketkeeper-batsman and captain of the ODI team, was recalled as the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men's Selection Panel announced a provisional squad for the five-g

