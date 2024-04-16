Andy Flower News
Dinesh Karthik is really making a push for the World Cup team: Flower
Andy Flower, head coach of theRoyal Challengers Bengaluru, stated that Dinesh Karthik is compellinglyjustifying his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad.Although Royal Challeng
RCB appoint Andy Flower as head coach for IPL 2024
Royal Challengers Bangalore appointed the highly experienced Andy Flower as their head coach on Friday, officially ending the tenures of Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar.Royal Challen
RCB decide not to renew Mike Hesson's contract, appoint Andy Flower as new head coach
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)have not renewed the contracts of Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar. Hesson was thehead coach of the team and Bangar was the director of cricket.The re
IPL team SRH in talks with Andy Flower for coaching role
The Lucknow Super Giants decided to part ways with Andy Flower and named Justin Langer as their new head coach. There are franchises interested in including Flower.IPL franchise Lu
Justin Langer named head coach of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants
Justin Langer, the 52-year-oldcoach who brought Australia the T20 World Cup, has been appointed as the headcoach of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants.Justin Langer took charge ofcoachi
Gautam Gambhir likely to return to Kolkata Knight Riders
According to reports, former KKRcaptain Gautam Gambhir is close to making a spectacular comeback to the teamafter a six-year absence.The speculation about hispotential return to KK
Andy Flower joins Australia team as consultant ahead of WTC final and Ashes
Former Zimbabwe captain and England head coach Andy Flower has joined Australia as a consultant ahead of the Test World Cup final against India.Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower
IPL match stopped as Hyderabad fans throw bottles at Lucknow dugout
The match between SunrisersHyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) onSaturday witnessed a scene for which no one was prepared. Hyderabad fans wereso f
KL Rahul is an amazing cricketer, I respect him very much: Andy Flower
KL Rahul is possibly one of the best modern batters and yet he continues to collect all the bad headlines. Sometimes it's his temper, sometimes it's his shot selection that has dra
PSL coach takes leave to join IPL auction
Andy Flower has left Pakistan midway through the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Flower, who coached Multan Sultans in the PSL, will
Lucknow franchise appoint Flower as head coach
Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower was on Friday appointed as the head coach of the yet-to-be-named Lucknow franchise, which will make its debut in the 2022 Indian Premier League.
Andy Flower appointed as Afghanistan's consultant for T20 World Cup
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB)has announced former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as the team’s consultant onFriday (October 8) for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.Andy Flower was th