ambati rayudu News
I believe that Karthik should be taken to the World Cup: Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu believes DineshKarthik should be selected to play for India one last time in the T20 World Cup2024. Karthik, who is right-handed, has been in incredible form while pl
Ambati Rayudu suggests Rohit to move to a franchise which treats him better than Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma was sacked from captaincy and Hardik Pandya was appointed as the new skipper of Mumbai Indians. Former middle order batter of India thinks, Rohit can find a new franch
"He played selflessly" - Ambati Rayudu on Virat Kohli's 113*
Rajasthan Royals charred Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 6 wickets on Saturday (6th April) at Jaipur. Joss Buttler put on a show to eclipse Virat Kohli's unbeaten 113*. Sanju Samson
Ambati Rayudu, Blessing Muzarabani leave CPL 2023 due to personal reasons
Veteran batsman Ambati Rayudu has cut short his stint with the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) due to personal reasons. He recently became the se
Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a
Rayudu withdraws from MLC 2023 as BCCI reconsiders situation of retired players
Ambati Rayudu has withdrawn from the squad of major league cricket team Texas Super Kings (TSK) for "personal reasons" for their inaugural season.The Texas Super Kings (TSK) suffer
MI and CSK don't have much orange cap or purple cap and still won trophies: Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He signed off his cricketing journey in style by winning the prestigious IPL trophy with Chennai Super Ki
Kumble takes a swipe at Kohli and Shastri over Rayudu retirement
Ambati Rayudu hogged the limelight afterhe announced his retirement from all forms of the game. The experienced campaigner couldn't be any happier as he signed off his cricketing j
Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from all forms of cricket
India batter Ambati Rayudu hasdeclared his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket within 24 hours ofretiring from IPL. This middle-order batter ended his 23-year cricket caree
MS Dhoni reserves the highest respect for Ambati Rayudu
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni reserved the highest respect for Ambati Rayudu who signed off his cricketing career in style. Rayudu has been one of the integral players in th
Ambati Rayudu announce retirement from IPL after final
Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement from the IPL. In a tweet on Sunday, he said that Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad will be his last
CSK make happy return in Chepauk as Moeen, Gaikwad lead them to 12-run win against LSG
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have madetheir homecoming a happy moment with a 12-run win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday (April 2). Chennai kept their nerve till the end t