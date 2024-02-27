
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
Al-Amin Hossain News
thumb

Musfik Hasan bowls most expensive spell in BPL history

A few days ago, Al-Amin Hossainheld the record for most runs with the ball in one innings in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). Musfik Hasan released Al-Amin from that unwanted re

thumb

Dhaka Dominators defend 108 to beat Khulna Tigers

Dhaka Dominators have defeatedKhulna Tigers by 24 runs in the second match of the day in the ongoingBangladesh Premier League (BPL). Khulna could not reach the easy target of 109ru

thumb

Towhid Hridoy's third consecutive fifty guides Sylhet to fourth-straight win

Sylhet Strikers have registeredthe fourth consecutive victory in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Theydefeated Dhaka Dominators by 62 runs in the second match of the da

thumb

Nasir's all-round show helps Dhaka Dominators seal 6-wicket win in low-scoring match

Dhaka Dominators have started theBangladesh Premier League (BPL) with a win. On the second day of thetournament, Nasir Hossain's team defeated Khulna Tigers by 6 wickets in thefirs

thumb

Bangladesh cricketer Al-Amin Hossain granted bail in domestic abuse allegation

Recently, Bangladesh pacerAl-Amin Hossain’s wife Israt Jahan filed a domestic abuse case against Al-Amin.On Tuesday, Al-Amin surrendered to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’

thumb

Bangladesh cricketer Al-Amin Hossain's wife accuses him of torture

Bangladesh cricketer Al-AminHossain’s wife Israt Jahan has filed a written complaint at Mirpur Model PoliceStation alleging torture against the cricketer, who is out of the Banglad

thumb

3 Bangladeshi cricketers named in BBL Draft 2022

3 cricketers from Bangladesh havegot a place in the players’ draft for the next edition of the Big Bash League(BBL). Cricket Australia (CA) has included them in the draft list subj

thumb

Tamim and Anamul rally on DPL 2022's last day

The 2022 Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League has come to and end on Thursday. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club already confirmed their maiden List A DPL title two days ear

thumb

The Al-Amin Hossain Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Al Amin Hossain is a Bangladeshi cricketer. He was born on January 1, 1990. He is about 180 cm tall. He is a right-handed hitter and a medium-paced right-arm bowler. He is a bowler

thumb

Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain debuts in LPL, takes two wickets

Sri Lankan franchise-based T20tournament, Lanka Premier League (LPL), kicked off on Sunday (December 5). DambullaGiants and Kandy Warriors faced off each other on the second day of

thumb

Mustafizur, Taskin recovering quickly

Bangladesh’s experienced pacer duo- Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed have been battling with injury at the moment. For this, they missed some matches for their respective teams i

thumb

Several Bangladeshis up for grabs in PSL draft

20 players from Bangladesh have been named in Pakistan Super League 2021 draft.[caption id="attachment_110900" align="alignnone" width="640"] Mahmudullah Riyad attempts to hit a ba

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.