Al-Amin Hossain News
Musfik Hasan bowls most expensive spell in BPL history
A few days ago, Al-Amin Hossainheld the record for most runs with the ball in one innings in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). Musfik Hasan released Al-Amin from that unwanted re
Dhaka Dominators defend 108 to beat Khulna Tigers
Dhaka Dominators have defeatedKhulna Tigers by 24 runs in the second match of the day in the ongoingBangladesh Premier League (BPL). Khulna could not reach the easy target of 109ru
Towhid Hridoy's third consecutive fifty guides Sylhet to fourth-straight win
Sylhet Strikers have registeredthe fourth consecutive victory in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Theydefeated Dhaka Dominators by 62 runs in the second match of the da
Nasir's all-round show helps Dhaka Dominators seal 6-wicket win in low-scoring match
Dhaka Dominators have started theBangladesh Premier League (BPL) with a win. On the second day of thetournament, Nasir Hossain's team defeated Khulna Tigers by 6 wickets in thefirs
Bangladesh cricketer Al-Amin Hossain granted bail in domestic abuse allegation
Recently, Bangladesh pacerAl-Amin Hossain’s wife Israt Jahan filed a domestic abuse case against Al-Amin.On Tuesday, Al-Amin surrendered to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’
Bangladesh cricketer Al-Amin Hossain's wife accuses him of torture
Bangladesh cricketer Al-AminHossain’s wife Israt Jahan has filed a written complaint at Mirpur Model PoliceStation alleging torture against the cricketer, who is out of the Banglad
3 Bangladeshi cricketers named in BBL Draft 2022
3 cricketers from Bangladesh havegot a place in the players’ draft for the next edition of the Big Bash League(BBL). Cricket Australia (CA) has included them in the draft list subj
Tamim and Anamul rally on DPL 2022's last day
The 2022 Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League has come to and end on Thursday. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club already confirmed their maiden List A DPL title two days ear
The Al-Amin Hossain Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Al Amin Hossain is a Bangladeshi cricketer. He was born on January 1, 1990. He is about 180 cm tall. He is a right-handed hitter and a medium-paced right-arm bowler. He is a bowler
Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain debuts in LPL, takes two wickets
Sri Lankan franchise-based T20tournament, Lanka Premier League (LPL), kicked off on Sunday (December 5). DambullaGiants and Kandy Warriors faced off each other on the second day of
Mustafizur, Taskin recovering quickly
Bangladesh’s experienced pacer duo- Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed have been battling with injury at the moment. For this, they missed some matches for their respective teams i
Several Bangladeshis up for grabs in PSL draft
20 players from Bangladesh have been named in Pakistan Super League 2021 draft.[caption id="attachment_110900" align="alignnone" width="640"] Mahmudullah Riyad attempts to hit a ba