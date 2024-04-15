Akram Khan News
Akram in favor of giving Taskin more rest
Bangladesh's cutting master Mustafizur Rahman is ruling the IPL stage. Mustafiz is playing IPL for Chennai Super Kings this season. Chennai also won several matches with his brilli
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza answers his critics
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza himself hassaid several times that he is not fully fit to play Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).However, at the request of the franchise, he has to play to hand
Akram Khan supports Mohammad Ashraful on comment about Mashrafe Bin Mortaza
Former national team captain andBCB director Akram Khan supported Mohammad Ashraful's comment about MashrafeBin Mortaza. Akram commented that BPL's image is being damaged due to Ma
We will not take it lightly if someone harms the country for personal gain: Akram Khan
In the 2023 ODI World Cup,Bangladesh played the worst World Cup ever. The Tigers' performance was so disappointingwhen expectations were highest. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has
Akram Khan thinks Naim Sheikh is under a pressure mentally
Bangladesh's misery continues in the Asia Cup. The Tigers lost by21 runs in the Super Four match against Sri Lanka yesterday. Opener NaimSheikh's batting has been questioned once a
Akram Khan wants to forget Asia Cup's failure and focus on World Cup
The story of Bangladesh's failurein the Asia Cup is continuing. After losing to Pakistan in the first match ofthe Super Four, the Tigers lost by 21 runs to Sri Lanka in the second
Sujon cites Broad's example to outline Bangladesh cricketers' unwillingness to retire at right time
Khaled Mahmud Sujon thinks thatif the cricketers do not retire at the right time, then the formation of theteam cannot be done properly. He gives the example of the cricket of his
Chattogram Regional Cricket Association starts activities with a meeting
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has established a regional cricket organization after various obstacles. Afterthe decentralization of cricket, now there are mini BCB offices in 7 div
Former cricketers including Akram, Athar, Nannu to visit USA for playing
The cricketers from the beginningera of Bangladesh cricket have retired since then. However, they are still seenfighting for 22 yards at times. For example, in matches organized in
Hathurusingha is one of the best coaches in Bangladesh history, says Akram
Although Chandika Hathurusinghais not a very good coach, he is the right one for Bangladesh - this is whatformer national team captain and BCB director Akram Khan thinks. This lege
There is no such extraordinary performance for Rashid Khan in ODIs and Tests: Akram Khan
Rashid Khan is the best T20 spinnerin world cricket at the moment. He is a fearsome bowler ODIs and Tests too.However, Bangladesh’s former captain Akram Khan feels that as much as
We have about 5-6 contenders for captaincy: Akram Khan
The Bangladesh cricket team isnow resting after the busy Ireland series. There is also no internationalseries before next month. Afghanistan cricket team will come to Bangladesh to