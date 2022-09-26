Aftab Ahmed News
Bangladesh Legends get points for the first time in Road Safety World Series
The match between BangladeshLegends and India Legends of Road Safety World Series has been abandoned due torain on Sunday (September 22). Both the teams get two points.Chasing 122
Aftab receives coaching offer from US cricket club
Former Bangladesh national teamcricketer Aftab Ahmed has been offered a job as the coach of Atlanta Fire, adomestic cricket team in the United States. He has been in the role of th
Bangladesh Legends finish winless campaign
Bangladesh Legends have ended up as the only team to finish winless in the Road Safety World Series.South African pair of Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk has put on the highest pa
Bangladesh Legends lose another match
Bangladesh Legends lost to West Indies Legends by 5 wickets in the 12th match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series with former cricketers.This is the fourth consecutive defeat o
I didn't go to ICL even after getting Rs 15 crore offer: Ashraful
The 2008 Indian Cricket League (ICL) came as a storm in Bangladesh cricket. 13 Bangladesh cricketers were banned for playing in the unauthorized ICL. Many believe that then Banglad
Ashraful picks his all-time Bangladesh ODI XI
Mohammad Ashraful is the witness and hero of many first victories of Bangladesh. He played in 22 yards with three generations of Bangladesh cricket. Recently he has revealed his be
Aftab Ahmed, an unsung hero of Bangladesh cricket
Aftab Ahmed, one of the forerunner of Bangladesh cricket when they started. He played all formats of the game for Bangladesh. He was a right hand batsman and right arm medium bowle
Inside story of 'Iqbal' brothers in Bangladesh cricket
Tamim Iqbal and Nafees Iqbal are the most popular among the ‘two brothers’ stories in Bangladesh cricket. Tamim was known as ‘Nafees’s younger brother’ when he joined the national
When Bangladesh created history on this day
Memories are something that is hard to forget and when its a good one, its even more hard to forget. Bangladesh is a team now who has made a habit of winning matches regularly and
O'keefe still remembers Aftab
Australian left arm spinner Steve O'keefe has been called in the side for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh as a replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood. This is the 1st time O'ke
Aftab misses playing T20 cricket
Aftab Ahmed was arguably one of the most exciting talents ever to emerge from Bangladesh. His batting was a celebration of sport. He was an aggressive stroke-maker and bulldozed th
Aftab hails Mashrafe after Cardiff victory
Cardiff Cricket Ground has to be considered as one of the luckiest cricket field for Bangladesh. Tigers have won 2 out of their 2 matches in this ground.