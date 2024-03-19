Afghanistan Vs Ireland News
Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai star in Afghanistan's series clinching win
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 57 runs on Tuesday (19th March) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium to seal the series by 2-1. A fine 72 run innings from Ibrahim Zadran and 4 fer from Azmatolla
Watch: Rashid Khan stuns everyone with his no-look six against Ireland in 2nd T20I
Afghanistan international Rashid Khan is a productive lower-order batter who is highly effective in playing cameos for the team.Despite being primarily a bowler, he has perfected t
Mohammad Nabi's all round brilliance hands Afghanistan a thumping 117 run victory
Afghanistan crashed Ireland by 117 runs on Wednesday (13th March) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Mohammad Nabi's fifer and fifties from Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmanullah G
Rashid Khan to make a comeback in international Cricket after four months in Ireland T20I series
Afghanistan superstar bowler Rashid Khan to make a comeback in international Cricket after four months in Ireland T20I series. He went through an operation after two weeks of world
Rahmanullah Gurbaz's cracking century decimates Ireland as Afghanistan go 1-0 up in the series
Afghanistan have beaten Ireland by 35 runs on Friday (8th March) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's cracking century made the difference between the two team
U-19 hero gets maiden call as Afghanistan announce their squad for Ireland ODI series
Afghanistan have announced their ODI squad for Ireland series after the one off test match. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan are still in recovery process, hence they'll not be in
Mark Adair's fierce bowling gives Ireland their first ever test match victory
Ireland thumped Afghanistan by 6 wickets on Friday (1st March) and created history in Abu Dhabi. Mark Adair's fifer in the first innings and 3 fer in the second innings kept Afghan
Hashmatullah Shahidi's fifty takes Afghanistan into the lead after day 2 in Abu Dhabi test
An absorbing day of test cricket in Abu Dhabi. Hashmatullah Shahidi's unbeaten fifty took Afghanistan into the lead after Zia-Ur-Rahman's fifer. The match is nicely poised after th
Mark Adair's maiden fifer gives Ireland edge after day one in Abu Dhabi test
Ireland on top after day 1 in Abu Dhabi test on Wednesday (28th February). A fiery fifer from Mark Adair aided them to restrict Afghanistan for a measly 155. In reply, Ireland have
Afghanistan name strong squad for one off test match against Ireland
Afghanistan have named a strong squad for their one off test match against Ireland starting from 28th February. Limited over superstar Rahmanullah Gurbaz is named in the squad, whi