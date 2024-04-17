ACC News
Which country will host next Asia Cup tournaments? India and Pakistan not in contention
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC)is likely to make a fresh decision on the Asia Cup. The ACC intends to bid forAsia Cup media rights for four to eight years next month. A choice has
Possible hosts revealed for upcoming Asia Cup competitions
The ACC intends to commence the media rights bidding process for the Asia Cup within the next month, after consulting with Indian broadcasting firms.As per a Cricbuzz report, the A
Important decisions to be made in ACC AGM meeting
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) ofthe Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will take place in Bali, Indonesia. Whereseveral important decisions will be made. ACC president and BCCI secreta
ACC releases fixtures for 2024
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC)has announced the schedule of all matches for 2024. Although there is no men'sAsia Cup this year, there are important tournaments like the women's As
Bangladesh announce U19 squad for Asia Cup
The Bangladesh squad for the ACCU-19 Asia Cup organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has been finalized.In this year's Asia Cup, Bangladesh is in Group 'B', where the Tigers
BCCI announces India squad for 2023 ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India U19 squad for the upcoming ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2023. The governing body has named a strong 15-man squad
ACC and SLC announce USD 50,000 reward for groundmen, curators
As the rumors of the Asia Cup notbeing held in Pakistan spread, when alternative venues were being looked for,the name of Bangladesh also came up. However, due to the rainy season,
ACC announces reserve day for India-Pakistan Super Four clash in Asia Cup
The remaining five matches in theSuper Four stage of the Asia Cup will all be played in Colombo. As anticipated,there is an alarmingly high probability of rain in Colombo. The poss
No changes in Asia Cup venue
Rain has become a regular sight inthe matches in Sri Lanka in this year’s Asia Cup. The high-voltage matchbetween India and Pakistan was abandoned. The match between India and Nepa
Disagreement between ACC and PCB regarding Asia Cup venue, PCB calls immediate meeting
The planning for the last leg ofthe Asia Cup has been thrown into chaos due to a standoff between the PakistanCricket Board (PCB) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), according to
ACC set to change venue for Asia Cup Super Four stage
The hybrid model Asia Cup isgoing on in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The matches in Pakistan are going well, butthe matches in Sri Lanka are hampered by rain. The India -Pakistan match
PCB invites Jay Shah to watch opening match of Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasinvited Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, to watch the opening match