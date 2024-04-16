Abdul Samad News
"Wish I was a batter"- Pat Cummins after a 549-run match at M Chinnaswamy
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 25 runs on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Klaasen's blitzkrieg 67
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat RCB in a high scoring affair
Records in tatters as SRH boss RCB at M Chinnaswamy
Sunrisers Hyderabad have bettered their own record of highest team total - 277, as they posted 287 against RCB on Monday (15th April). Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Kl
IPL match stopped as Hyderabad fans throw bottles at Lucknow dugout
The match between SunrisersHyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) onSaturday witnessed a scene for which no one was prepared. Hyderabad fans wereso f
Krunal's all-round show seals Lucknow's easy 5-wicket victory over Hyderabad
Lucknow Super Giants have defeatedSunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League(IPL) on Friday. Lucknow got their second win in their third match.
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs
Rajasthan Royals have defeatedSunrisers Hyderabad with a big margin of 72 runs in the first match of the dayon Sunday (April 2) in Hyderabad. The whole match was dominated by theRa
Sunrisers Hyderabad Franchise can b released some players before IPL 2023
Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing 2022 IPL season as they failed to make the playoffs and were unbeaten in five games at one point. The Orange Army began their season with ba
Samad shares Irfan's influence in his career
India’s promising uncapped all-rounder Abdul Samad has shared the influence of former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan in his career and his feelings about playing Indian Premier Lea
IPL 2020: An appeal to 'How’s That?' covers all ways of being out
An appeal by the fielding side covers all types of dismissals, according to Fraser Stewart, the Lord’s Indoor Cricket Centre Manager.The situation arose on Thursday when an appeal