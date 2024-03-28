
Aaron Hardie News
thumb

Fresh faces surge as Cricket Australia announces a 23-strong group of centrally contracted men's players

Cricket Australia (CA) has revealed their central contract list for 2024-2025 cricketing season highlighted by a massive home Test series against India. Young pacemen Xavier Bartle

thumb

Aaron Hardie makes unwanted record in third T20I against India

It was a nightmare for bowlersduring the third Twenty20 International match between India and Australia,which took place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The batsmensc

thumb

Australia rely on experienced players in ODI World Cup squad

Cricket Australia (CA) announced the preliminary 18-member squad for the ODI World Cup just over a month ago. This time that squad has been brought to a 15-member squad. And again,

thumb

Short, Johnson, Hardie to debut against South Africa in first T20I

In the first match of thethree-match T20I series against South Africa, Australia has lined up the playingXI with three debutants. Besides, the leadership of Australia's new captain

thumb

Mitchell Marsh to lead Australia in T20 series against South Africa

The three-match T20I seriesbetween Australia and South Africa will begin on August 30. All-rounder MitchellMarsh will lead Australia's T20 team on their tour of South Africa. This

thumb

Surprises in Australia's ODI World Cup 2023 preliminary squad

Cricket Australia (CA) hasannounced the preliminary squad of 18 members ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s CricketWorld Cup 2023 in India. This team will play ODI series against India

