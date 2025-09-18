Indian Premier League News Updates
Zaheer Khan Step Down as LSG Mentor ahead of IPL 2026
In a surprising turn of events, Zaheer Khan has chosen to part ways with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After just one season with the team, he
IPL 2025: PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer's batting record vs RCB
Punjab Kings will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on PBK
Sunil Gavaskar Urges BCCI to Drop DJs and Cheerleaders for IPL 2025’s Return
The IPL 2025 is all set to return on May 17 after a brief suspension triggered by the tense situation between India and Pakistan. As fans gear up for the tournament's resumption le
History Made at 14: Every Record Broken by Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals’ teen prodigy stuns Gujarat Titans with a blazing 101 off 38 balls rewriting the record books at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.every-record-broken-by-vaibhav-suryavanshiO
Mohammad Amir Picks IPL Over PSL, Names RCB as Favourite Team
Former Pakistan national cricket team speedster Mohammad Amir has once again stirred the cricket world with his honest take on the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a recent chat wit
Arshdeep Singh Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker of Punjab Kings in IPL History
Indian star pacer Arshdeep Singh created history on Friday (April 18) by becoming Punjab Kings' all-time leading wicket-takerPunjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh created history on Fr
Points Table
IPL 2026
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1.503
|8
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.889
|8
|3
|Punjab Kings
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0.720
|7
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0.576
|4
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0.322
|4
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|-0.029
|4
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.804
|4
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.846
|4
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-0.772
|2
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|-1.383
|1