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Indian Premier League News Updates

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Zaheer Khan Step Down as LSG Mentor ahead of IPL 2026

In a surprising turn of events, Zaheer Khan has chosen to part ways with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After just one season with the team, he

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IPL 2025: PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer's batting record vs RCB

Punjab Kings will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on PBK

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Sunil Gavaskar Urges BCCI to Drop DJs and Cheerleaders for IPL 2025’s Return

The IPL 2025 is all set to return on May 17 after a brief suspension triggered by the tense situation between India and Pakistan. As fans gear up for the tournament's resumption le

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History Made at 14: Every Record Broken by Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals’ teen prodigy stuns Gujarat Titans with a blazing 101 off 38 balls rewriting the record books at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.every-record-broken-by-vaibhav-suryavanshiO

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Mohammad Amir Picks IPL Over PSL, Names RCB as Favourite Team

Former Pakistan national cricket team speedster Mohammad Amir has once again stirred the cricket world with his honest take on the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a recent chat wit

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Arshdeep Singh Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker of Punjab Kings in IPL History

Indian star pacer Arshdeep Singh created history on Friday (April 18) by becoming Punjab Kings' all-time leading wicket-takerPunjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh created history on Fr

Points Table

IPL 2026

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Royal Challengers BengaluruRoyal Challengers Bengaluru541001.5038
2Rajasthan RoyalsRajasthan Royals541000.8898
3Punjab KingsPunjab Kings430100.7207
4Sunrisers HyderabadSunrisers Hyderabad523000.5764
5Delhi CapitalsDelhi Capitals422000.3224
6Gujarat TitansGujarat Titans42200-0.0294
7Lucknow Super GiantsLucknow Super Giants52300-0.8044
8Chennai Super KingsChennai Super Kings52300-0.8464
9Mumbai IndiansMumbai Indians41300-0.7722
10Kolkata Knight RidersKolkata Knight Riders50410-1.3831

Latest News

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