Player Profile
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|26th Apr, 2001
|Age
|23 years, 1 month27 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|15
|8
|Innings
|10
|3
|Not Out
|4
|2
|Runs
|114
|53
|High Score
|29
|29
|Average
|19.00
|53.00
|Strike Rate
|142.50
|91.37
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6S
|4
|2
|4S
|12
|2
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|15
|8
|Innings
|12
|8
|overs
|40
|63.5
|Runs
|283
|245
|wickets
|17
|13
|bestinning
|4/29
|3/27
|bestmatch
|4/29
|3/27
|Average
|16.64
|18.84
|econ
|7.07
|3.83
|Strike Rate
|14.1
|29.4
|4W
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0