Monank Patel Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|United States
|Role
|Born
|1st May, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 4 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|47
|20
|20
|67
|Innings
|47
|17
|17
|67
|Not Out
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Runs
|1446
|267
|267
|2104
|High Score
|130
|39
|39
|130
|Average
|32.86
|17.80
|17.80
|33.39
|Strike Rate
|78.75
|122.47
|122.47
|78.15
|100S
|2
|0
|0
|3
|50S
|10
|0
|0
|14
|6S
|21
|9
|9
|37
|4S
|106
|29
|29
|152
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|47
|20
|20
|67
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bangladeshi stars Shakib and Tamim to compete in US T20 Tournament
Bangladesh cricket legends ShakibAl Hasan and Tamim Iqbal are set to participate in the Sixty StrikesTournament, part of the US National Cricket League, this October. Thetournament
USA name squads for Netherlands tour, make significant changes
Following their historic campaignin the USA and the West Indies for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, USA Cricketrevealed their ODI and T20I squads for the forthcoming tour of the Nether
ICC Loses Rs 167 Crore After Hosting T20 World Cup 2024 In USA, Report
According to media reports on Thursday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has incurred losses of around $20 million due to hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup matches in the USA.A
Aaron Jones Joins Saint Lucia Kings for 2024 CPL Season
Aaron Jones, the USA’s second-highest run-scorer at the 2024 T20 World Cup, emerged as the standout signing at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) player draft for the 2024 season,
Hilton Moreeng appointed as head coach of both USA senior and U-19 women's teams
The USA women's senior andUnder-19 teams now have Hilton Moreeng as their new head coach. He succeedsShivnarine Chanderpaul, whose tenure ended in 2023.After serving as the head co
I see us getting bigger and better from here: USA captain Aaron Jones
USA captain Aaron Jones says thatthey have got a lot of support in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 this year and theywill get bigger and better from here.USA lost to England by 10 wicke
Buttler pummels USA to take England to the semi-final
England drubbed USA by 10 wickets to reach to the semi-final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday (23rd June) at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Chris Jordan picked up
We had to score about 170-180 today: Jones after heavy defeat against West Indies
USA captain Aaron Jones thinksthat 170-180 runs would be ideal to fight in the match against West Indies inthe Super Eight of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.USA lost to West Indies by
Hope, Chase star in West Indies' thumping victory over the USA
West Indies hammered USA by 9 wickets and 55 balls to spare to come out on top after the heavy loss to England couple of nights ago. The win was setup by the bowlers as the spinner
Once we play good cricket we can beat any team in the world: Jones
USA captain Aaron Jones rues lackof discipline in bowling after their narrow defeat against South Africa in theSuper Eight of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday (June 19) in N
De Kock, Rabada star in South Africa's win against USA
South Africa have sealed a closevictory against USA in the first match of the Super Eight in the ICC T20 WorldCup 2024 on Wednesday (June 19) in North Sound. They beat USA by 18 ru
This USA team will feel like they've got one or two more upsets up their sleeves: Taylor
Former cricket player Ross Taylorof New Zealand praised the USA squad for creating history by going to the T20World Cup 2024 Super Eight round.USA made it to the Super Eight roundo