  Mahmudul Hasan Joy Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Mahmudul Hasan Joy
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born13th Nov, 2000
Age23 years, 8 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches9393526
Innings16353246
Not Out0621
Runs45610008821414
High Score13785123137
Average28.5034.4829.4031.42
Strike Rate41.22118.0671.2447.38
100S1014
50S3556
6S232119
4S568581154
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 9393526
Innings 1044
overs 0.1015.511.1
Runs 006039
wickets 0021
bestinning 2/211/19
bestmatch 2/211/19
Average 30.0039.00
econ 3.783.49
Strike Rate 47.567.0
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Mahmudul Hasan Joy"
thumb

White and red ball are just colors: Hemp

There was a time when Test andODI teams were identical. After the advent of T20 cricket, three types of teamsare now seen in three formats. There is much talk, much research about

thumb

Our target was to score 350 or 380 runs in the first innings: Joy

England's ‘Bazball’ style ofcricket has changed the nature of Test cricket. Gradually almost every team isgetting used to aggressive batting. The Bangladesh team also managed to sc

thumb

I'm a little surprised: Joy on Shanto's dismissal

Najmul Hossain Shanto was set onthe wicket and scoring runs fluently. But all of a sudden, he lost his wicketto part-time spinner Glenn Phillips, that too in a full-toss ball. At t

thumb

Glenn Phillips runs riot as his 4 wicket haul decimates Bangladesh to 310-9 after day 1

Bangladesh finished their day at 310-9. Mahmudul Hasan Joy's gritty 86 and Nurul Hasan Sohan's quick-fire 29 helped Bangladesh cruise pass 300 mark. On the other hand, New Zealand'

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

BCB announces Emerging Team for Sri Lanka tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has named Mahmudul Hasan Joy as the captain of the 18-member BangladeshEmerging Squad for the tour of Sri Lanka. Besides, the full tour schedule o

thumb

Joy's 119, Rishad's 4-fer gives Asian Games squad comfortable win

The Asian Games squad also wonthe second T20 practice match between the shadow team Bangladesh Tigers and theAsian Games squad. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a century for the Asian Ga

thumb

Mahmudul Hasan Joy's majestic hundred propels Bangladesh into semifinal of Emerging Asia Cup

Bangladesh A thumped Afghanistan A by 21 runs to reach the semifinal of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday (18th July) at P Sara Oval, Colombo.Winning the toss Bangladesh

thumb

Soumya performs well but Bangladesh emerging team lose warm-up game

Soumya Sarkar got a chance to showhis potential again by getting a chance in the squad of the emerging team.Before the start of the Emerging Asia Cup, he played against Afghanistan

thumb

Soumya, Zakir, Joy, Naim named in Saif-led Bangladesh Emerging Asia Cup squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the squad for the ACC Emerging Asia Cup to be held in SriLanka organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Saif Hassan will lead t

thumb

Hathurusingha impresses with Zakir and Joy's performance

After Chandika Hathurusinghabecame the head coach, Bangladesh played the first Test against Ireland. OpenerZakir Hasan was not in that only Test. Hathurusingha saw Zakir for the fi

thumb

Bangladesh script a record breaking win over Afghanistan

Bangladesh thumped Afghanistan with their biggest ever win in test cricket and also the biggest win in terms of runs in 21st century. Bangladesh won the only test against Afghanist

