
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Rishad Hossain Career, Biography & More

Rishad Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born15th Jul, 2002
Age22 years, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches115314
Innings19121
Not Out0213
Runs85912319
High Score8371299
Average8.008.4217.72
Strike Rate114.28140.4785.7149.30
100S0000
50S0001
6S14114
4S04129
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 115314
Innings 114323
overs 327.417.2266
Runs 1924197950
wickets 17519
bestinning 1/192/144/295/50
bestmatch 1/192/144/297/159
Average 19.0034.4219.4050.00
econ 6.338.715.593.57
Strike Rate 18.023.720.884.0
4W 0010
5W 0002
10w 0000
News related "Rishad Hossain"
thumb

Rishad's all round brilliance hands Shinepukur a convincing victory

Shinepukur Cricket Club beat Gazi Group cricketers by 13 runs in the Super League match of DPL. Rishad Hossain contributed notably in this convincing victory. He shone both with ba

thumb

Rishad revealed the secret of hitting big sixes

Rishad Hossain was originally called up to the national team to handle the bowling department. However, he has come to the attention of everyone with his excellent performance with

thumb

Rishad - Nahid run riot as Shinepukur have a thumping win over Gazi Group

Shinepukur Cricket Club beat Gazi Group cricketers by 80 runs on Sunday (7th April). Batting first, Shinepukur scored 242 runs off 43 overs. Gazi group got bundled out for 161 runs

thumb

Abdul Mazid's 95 eclipses Rishad's fifer as Brothers Union beat Shinepukur by 26 runs

Brothers Union beat Shinepukur Cricket Club by 26 runs on Thursday (28th March). Shinepukur's leg spinner Rishad Hossain picked up fifer. But his fifer went in vain as Brothers Uni

thumb

Tamim gives credit to everyone, has no regret on missing out century

Bangladesh have crashed Sri Lanka by 4 wickets on Monday(18th March) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium to seal the ODI series by 2-1. Bangladesh young opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim play

thumb

"A player like him makes life easier for a captain" - Shanto lauds Rishad for his all round maestro

Bangladesh thumped Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to clinch the ODI series by 2-1 and rising leg spinning all rounder Rishad Hossain played a crucial role in the series deciding match. Ban

thumb

Rishad happy on making Bangladesh win

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to secure the ODI series by 2-1 on Monday (18th March). The rising leg spinning all rounder Rishad Hossain played a huge role in Bangladesh's

thumb

Blitzkrieg batting from Rishad and Tanzid Tamim seals the series for Bangladesh by 2-1

Bangladesh have crashed Sri Lanka by 4 wickets on Monday(18th March). Sri Lanka gave a target of 236 runs. Courtesy Janith Liyanage's fighting hundred which steered Lankans over 23

thumb

Litton hopeful of giving chance to Rishad in upcoming matches

The leg spinner is like a goldendeer in Bangladesh cricket. Those who come, also find themselves lost when theycome to international cricket. As a result, Bangladesh have not been

thumb

Litton wants to give opportunity to Rishad

The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) is knocking at the door. And after a few hours, this season of BPL is goingto start on the field. The current champions Comilla Victorians are go

thumb

Rishad can be an ideal player for T20: Salahuddin

Leg spinners always play a major role in T20 cricket. They play a major role in stopping runs or taking wickets at crucial times. But as always leg spinners are always neglected in

thumb

Big changes to be made in BCB's central contract list

Once again, a new year has begun. Cricket fans are interested in the BCB's central contract list for players just as much as they are in the selection of players at the beginning o

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.