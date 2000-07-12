
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith
NationalityEngland
Role
Born12th Jul, 2000
Age24 years, 1 month
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches2591750
Innings1461377
Not Out01127
Runs98714342757
High Score96085234
Average9.0024.8839.4539.38
Strike Rate90.00125.3282.5056.12
100S0008
50S0539
6S0221332
4S07740370
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 2591750
Innings 0000
overs 0000
Runs 0000
wickets 0000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Jamie Smith"
thumb

Surrey make history chasing 501 runs in County Championship Division One

Chasing a target of 501 runs,Surrey beat Kent by 5 wickets in a County Championship Division One match onWednesday. It was their first and only second win in the history of the Cou

thumb

Bangladesh-born cricketer Arafat Bhuiyan makes dream debut in County Championship

Bangladesh-born cricketer ArafatBhuiyan made a headline in the country after being called up to the CountyChampionship. This time his debut in the county is more hyped. Arafat is h

thumb

Yates, Norwell, Bohannon, Smith receive maiden call-ups in England Lions squad

Warwickshire duo- Rob Yates andLiam Norwell, Lancashire’s Josh Bohannon and Surrey's Jamie Smith have receivedtheir maiden call-ups in the England Lions team for their tour to Aust

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.