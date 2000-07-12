Jamie Smith
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|12th Jul, 2000
|Age
|24 years, 1 month
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|59
|17
|50
|Innings
|1
|46
|13
|77
|Not Out
|0
|11
|2
|7
|Runs
|9
|871
|434
|2757
|High Score
|9
|60
|85
|234
|Average
|9.00
|24.88
|39.45
|39.38
|Strike Rate
|90.00
|125.32
|82.50
|56.12
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|8
|50S
|0
|5
|3
|9
|6S
|0
|22
|13
|32
|4S
|0
|77
|40
|370
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|59
|17
|50
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
