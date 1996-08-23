
Scott Edwards Career, Records, Biography & More

Scott Edwards
NationalityNetherlands
Role
Born23rd Aug, 1996
Age27 years, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches385152481
Innings354445441
Not Out5151660
Runs121261461513765
High Score864242865
Average40.4021.1721.2036.215.00
Strike Rate92.73121.10121.0688.7183.33
100S00000
50S1300130
6S121111150
4S9356561091
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 385152481
Innings 00000
overs 00000
Runs 00000
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
