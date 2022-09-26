
Aftab Ahmed

Aftab Ahmed
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born10th Nov, 1985
Age38 years, 9 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1685112812561
Innings31851126125111
Not Out361279
Runs582195422834328322502
High Score8292626292129
Average20.7824.7322.8014.2924.0024.52
Strike Rate49.6183.04128.08109.5880.2456.37
100S000001
50S11411199
6S3496600
4S78205264100
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1685112812561
Innings 9301200
overs 57.2123.10.21.2233418
Runs 23765682411261159
wickets 512002138
bestinning 2/315/315/317/39
bestmatch 2/315/315/31
Average 47.4054.6653.6130.50
econ 4.135.3224.0018.004.832.77
Strike Rate 68.8061.5066.5066.0
4W 000002
5W 010011
10w 000000
News related "Aftab Ahmed"
thumb

Bangladesh Legends get points for the first time in Road Safety World Series

The match between BangladeshLegends and India Legends of Road Safety World Series has been abandoned due torain on Sunday (September 22). Both the teams get two points.Chasing 122

thumb

Aftab receives coaching offer from US cricket club

Former Bangladesh national teamcricketer Aftab Ahmed has been offered a job as the coach of Atlanta Fire, adomestic cricket team in the United States. He has been in the role of th

thumb

Bangladesh Legends finish winless campaign

Bangladesh Legends have ended up as the only team to finish winless in the Road Safety World Series.South African pair of Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk has put on the highest pa

thumb

Bangladesh Legends lose another match

Bangladesh Legends lost to West Indies Legends by 5 wickets in the 12th match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series with former cricketers.This is the fourth consecutive defeat o

thumb

I didn't go to ICL even after getting Rs 15 crore offer: Ashraful

The 2008 Indian Cricket League (ICL) came as a storm in Bangladesh cricket. 13 Bangladesh cricketers were banned for playing in the unauthorized ICL. Many believe that then Banglad

thumb

Ashraful picks his all-time Bangladesh ODI XI

Mohammad Ashraful is the witness and hero of many first victories of Bangladesh. He played in 22 yards with three generations of Bangladesh cricket. Recently he has revealed his be

thumb

Aftab Ahmed, an unsung hero of Bangladesh cricket

Aftab Ahmed, one of the forerunner of Bangladesh cricket when they started. He played all formats of the game for Bangladesh. He was a right hand batsman and right arm medium bowle

thumb

Inside story of 'Iqbal' brothers in Bangladesh cricket

Tamim Iqbal and Nafees Iqbal are the most popular among the ‘two brothers’ stories in Bangladesh cricket. Tamim was known as ‘Nafees’s younger brother’ when he joined the national

thumb

When Bangladesh created history on this day

Memories are something that is hard to forget and when its a good one, its even more hard to forget. Bangladesh is a team now who has made a habit of winning matches regularly and

thumb

O'keefe still remembers Aftab

Australian left arm spinner Steve O'keefe has been called in the side for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh as a replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood. This is the 1st time O'ke

thumb

Aftab misses playing T20 cricket

Aftab Ahmed was arguably one of the most exciting talents ever to emerge from Bangladesh. His batting was a celebration of sport. He was an aggressive stroke-maker and bulldozed th

thumb

Aftab hails Mashrafe after Cardiff victory

Cardiff Cricket Ground has to be considered as one of the luckiest cricket field for Bangladesh. Tigers have won 2 out of their 2 matches in this ground. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ মাশরা

Latest News

