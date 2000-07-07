
Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born7th Jul, 2000
Age24 years, 1 month4 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2872524
Innings2872443
Not Out0843
Runs38264914101450
High Score29124152178
Average19.0033.5370.5036.25
Strike Rate100.00134.3384.7352.97
100S0362
50S016811
6S1933214
4S2287136167
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2872524
Innings 0002
overs 0002
Runs 0006
wickets 0000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 3.00
Strike Rate
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Devdutt Padikkal"
thumb

Rohit-Gill bat England out of Dharamsala test match

India have trounced England on day 2 yet again and kept their domination going on. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smacked centuries to put England under immense pressure. While debu

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a

thumb

Rajasthan win a thriller against Punjab to keep their hope alive for the playoff race

Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets against Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League 2023 on Friday (19 May) in Dharmasala. Winning the toss RR opted to field first. Being put into bat

thumb

IPL 2022 final enters Guinness World Records for largest crowd attendance in T20 match

The final of this year's IndianPremier League (IPL) was held on May 29. Even though the match is over, afterso many months, the discussion about it hasn’t stopped because the match

thumb

Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan shatters world records with record-breaking 277-run innings

Tamil Nadu batter NarayanJagadeesan has become the first player in the history of List A cricket toscore five consecutive hundreds. He surpassed former Sri Lankan batsman KumarSang

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad

India have named Shahbaz Ahmed asthe replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday (August 16) for the upcoming Zimbabwe series. Sundar hasbeen ruled out of the Zimbabwe

thumb

Jadeja likely to part away with Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja has been aregular member of Chennai Super Kings for several years. Chennai had also putthe captain's armband on Jadeja before the start of the Indian Premier League

thumb

Gaikwad reckons IPL 2022 pitches were bowler friendly

Ruturaj Gaikwad is turning out to be one of the rising stars in the present era. He hogged the limelight when he finished as the leading run scorer in the IPL 2021 season. The righ

thumb

Lynn dominating Vitality T20 Blast

Australian batsman Chris Lynn is oneof the most destructive batsmen in world cricket. However, the Australiancricketer did not get a team in this year's edition of the Indian Premi

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

app-banner

