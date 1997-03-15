
Sabbir Hossain I Career, Biography & More

Sabbir Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born15th Mar, 1997
Age27 years, 8 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches14466
Innings134510
Not Out001
Runs2811312175
High Score4712566
Average21.6129.1519.44
Strike Rate118.5688.2950.14
100S020
50S051
6S16583
4S1912623
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 14466
Innings 4235
overs 6.311013
Runs 6757651
wickets 0231
bestinning 4/281/11
bestmatch 4/281/20
Average 25.0451.00
econ 10.305.233.92
Strike Rate 28.678.0
4W 010
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Sabbir Hossain"
thumb

Sabbir fails as Jaffna Titans thrash Bangla Tigers Hambantota by 8 wickets

The Lanka T10 kicked off in styleat Pallekele as Jaffna Titans outclassed Bangla Tigers Hambantota with an emphatic8-wicket victory. Despite a blistering half-century by Hambantota

thumb

Bangla Tigers Hambantota secure another Bangladeshi star as Mosaddek joins Lanka T10

Bangladesh all-rounder MosaddekHossain has joined the Lanka T10 League as a direct signing for the BanglaTigers Hambantota, following Sabbir Rahman’s inclusion earlier. The teamann

thumb

Sabbir Rahman joins Lanka T10 League as fourth Bangladeshi cricketer

Sabbir Rahman is set toparticipate in the inaugural Lanka T10 League, joining the Hambantota-basedBangla Tigers. He becomes the fourth Bangladeshi cricketer to secure a spot inthis

thumb

Sabbir Rahman excited for his first BPL stint with Dhaka Capitals

Sabbir Rahman, a dynamiccricketer known for his explosive batting, is set to don the Dhaka Capitalsjersey in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season. After missingout o

thumb

David Warner shares why he’s stepped away from BPL, calls for quality improvements

Despite once being among theworld’s most popular cricket leagues, second only to the IPL, the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) has seen a decline in interest among internationalplaye

thumb

Sabbir Rahman ready for BPL return, eyes national team comeback

Bangladesh cricketer SabbirRahman has retained a strong fan following, with many supporters eagerly hopingfor his return to the national team. Driven by their unwavering support, S

thumb

Sabbir Rahman falls for golden duck as Harare Bolts lose in qualifier

Sabbir Rahman, a name oncesynonymous with power-hitting in Bangladesh cricket, has been unable to live upto his potential when it mattered most. After raising hopes with a blisteri

thumb

Bijoy shines with explosive knock, but Bulawayo Braves fall to Harare Bolts

Anamul Haque Bijoy, thewicketkeeper-batter for Bulawayo Braves, unleashed a whirlwind of power-hittingin the Zim Afro T10 League, but it wasn’t enough to secure victory for histeam

thumb

Munro’s firepower downs Sabbir Rahman’s Bolts; Bijoy’s Bulawayo face second defeat

Sabbir Rahman’s Harare Boltsfaced a tough challenge in their second match of the Zim Afro T10 League,falling short despite a decent total on the board. On the other hand, AnamulHaq

thumb

Pant's hilarious mid-innings advice helps Shanto arrange field during Chennai Test

In a rare and amusing turn ofevents during the third day of the Chennai Test, Rishabh Pant, known for hisexplosive batting, played an unexpected role — as a fielding consultant for

thumb

Jaker - Ali, Sabbir Rahman's blitzkrieg innings crash Gazi Tyres

Abahani annihilated Gazi Tayres by a massive margin of 146 runs. Fifties from Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sabbir Rahman and Jaker Ali, brilliant bowling from Mosaddek Hossain hand Abahani

thumb

9 cricketers including Soumya, Sabbir, Mithun in PSL draft's silver category

21 Bangladeshis signed up in thePSL players’ draft. However, the complete list of who is in which category wasnot published. This time the PSL authorities have released the names o

