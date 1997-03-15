Sabbir Hossain I Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|15th Mar, 1997
|Age
|27 years, 8 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|46
|6
|Innings
|13
|45
|10
|Not Out
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|281
|1312
|175
|High Score
|47
|125
|66
|Average
|21.61
|29.15
|19.44
|Strike Rate
|118.56
|88.29
|50.14
|100S
|0
|2
|0
|50S
|0
|5
|1
|6S
|16
|58
|3
|4S
|19
|126
|23
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|46
|6
|Innings
|4
|23
|5
|overs
|6.3
|110
|13
|Runs
|67
|576
|51
|wickets
|0
|23
|1
|bestinning
|4/28
|1/11
|bestmatch
|4/28
|1/20
|Average
|25.04
|51.00
|econ
|10.30
|5.23
|3.92
|Strike Rate
|28.6
|78.0
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
