  Naim Sheikh profile stats, biography, news and photos

Naim Sheikh profile stats, biography, news and photos

Mohammad Naim
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born22nd Aug, 1999
Age24 years, 20 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches18351018415
Innings2335988329
Not Out001750
Runs241081521663662618
High Score24981105136112
Average12.003.3323.9723.8046.9421.31
Strike Rate23.3032.25103.42109.6187.2955.22
100S000171
50S0047272
6S0017658013
4S107620138969
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 18351018415
Innings 000000
overs 000000
Runs 000000
wickets 000000
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Mohammad Naim"
thumb

Naim Sheikh notches up hundred amidst umpire controversy

Naim Sheikh brought up his first hundred of the ongoing season of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday (15th April). Despite the umpire controversy in his innings, Naim Sheikh had

thumb

Naim-Jakir shine with the bat to win the Dhaka derby

Abahani Limited beat Mohammedan Sporting Club by 8 wickets on Tuesday (2nd April). Opener Naim Sheikh and wk-batter Jaker Ali Anik contributed a raft in this thumping win over thei

thumb

Abahani beat Shinepukur to have a dominating win

Abahani Limited crashed Shinepukur Cricket Club by 7 wickets on Sunday (17th March). Batting first, Shinepukur were bundled for a paltry 169 runs infront of a quality Abahani bowli

thumb

Shakib back in form as Rangpur Riders win against Durdanto Dhaka

The ground under the feet of thestar-studded team Rangpur Riders is slowly getting stronger. In the first matchof the day of the Bangladesh Premier League, Rangpur beat Durdanto Dh

thumb

These mistakes threaten his career: Sujon criticizes Naim

Durdanto Dhaka have not been ingood form in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They won only onematch till now. Coach Khaled Mahmud Sujonsees the failure of the batters b

thumb

Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets

Khulna Tigers are running at afast pace in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is their fourthconsecutive win. In the second match of the day, Khulna got a great vict

thumb

Durdanto Dhaka beat Comilla Victorians by 5 wickets in BPL 2024 opener

The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) saw a touch of excitement in the opening match. In the last over match, DurdantoDhaka beat Comilla Victorians by 5 wickets. Chaturanga De Silva g

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Tamim, Riyad, Soumya back in Litton-led Bangladesh squad for New Zealand series

Bangladesh have named a 15-membersquad for the upcoming ODI series at home against New Zealand. The mostnotable part of the side is former captain Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, a

thumb

Akram Khan thinks Naim Sheikh is under a pressure mentally

Bangladesh's misery continues in the Asia Cup. The Tigers lost by21 runs in the Super Four match against Sri Lanka yesterday. Opener NaimSheikh's batting has been questioned once a

thumb

Shakib backs Naim despite continuous failure

Bangladesh's misery continues inthe Asia Cup. The Tigers lost by 21 runs in the Super Four match against SriLanka yesterday. Opener Naim Sheikh's batting has been questioned once a

thumb

If I do well, I might get a chance in the top order in future: Miraz

Bangladesh got a great victory bydefeating Afghanistan by 89 runs in the Asia Cup’s must-win match. With thisvictory, the Tigers have confirmed the Super Four stage. Mehidy Hasan M

