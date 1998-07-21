
Donovan Ferreira Career, Biography & More

Donavon Ferreira
NationalitySouth Africa
Role
Born21st Jul, 1998
Age26 years, 4 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches139155
Innings133138
Not Out0921
Runs48770308443
High Score488296125
Average48.0032.0828.0063.28
Strike Rate228.57152.47123.6994.05
100S0002
50S0321
6S5411911
4S1582453
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 139155
Innings 01568
overs 0322579.3
Runs 0223142201
wickets 010310
bestinning 2/182/463/17
bestmatch 2/182/465/56
Average 22.3047.3320.10
econ 6.965.682.52
Strike Rate 19.250.047.7
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
