Donovan Ferreira Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Born
|21st Jul, 1998
|Age
|26 years, 4 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|39
|15
|5
|Innings
|1
|33
|13
|8
|Not Out
|0
|9
|2
|1
|Runs
|48
|770
|308
|443
|High Score
|48
|82
|96
|125
|Average
|48.00
|32.08
|28.00
|63.28
|Strike Rate
|228.57
|152.47
|123.69
|94.05
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|50S
|0
|3
|2
|1
|6S
|5
|41
|19
|11
|4S
|1
|58
|24
|53
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|39
|15
|5
|Innings
|0
|15
|6
|8
|overs
|0
|32
|25
|79.3
|Runs
|0
|223
|142
|201
|wickets
|0
|10
|3
|10
|bestinning
|2/18
|2/46
|3/17
|bestmatch
|2/18
|2/46
|5/56
|Average
|22.30
|47.33
|20.10
|econ
|6.96
|5.68
|2.52
|Strike Rate
|19.2
|50.0
|47.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Donavon Ferreira"
Daryll Cullinan Criticizes Rohit Sharma, Labels Him 'Overweight' and a 'Flat-Track Bully'
Former South African cricketer Daryll Cullinan has launched a scathing attack on India’s Test captain, Rohit Sharma, criticizing his fitness and performance, particularly when comp
From Missing the Bus to Winning POTM: South Africa’s Heroic All-Rounder George Linde Shines in 1st T20I
South Africa’s George Linde played a pivotal role in his team’s 11-run victory over Pakistan in the first T20I at Kingsmead, Durban, on Tuesday, December 10. The all-rounder, who m
Updated WTC 2023-25 Points Table : South Africa Clinch Series 2-0 Against Sri Lanka, Climb to Top of WTC Standings
South Africa secured a commanding 109-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test at St George's Park, Gqeberha, to complete a 2-0 series sweep. The hosts bowled out Sri Lanka fo
JP Duminy Steps Down as South Africa's White-Ball Batting Coach
JP Duminy has resigned from his position as South Africa's white-ball batting coach, citing personal reasons. Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the news on Friday, December 6, t
Sri Lanka announce squad for vital Test WTC clash against South Africa
Sri Lanka have named a 17-member squad for their upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, which commences from 27th November. Sri Lanka have sticked to their basics as
Heinrich Klaasen Criticizes South Africa's Limited Schedule
South African middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen has voiced his frustration with the limited number of matches South Africa plays in bilateral series, particularly the current T2
India's Path to the World Test Championship Final After 3-0 Whitewash by New Zealand
India's hopes of qualifying for the 2024-25 World Test Championship (WTC) Final have taken a severe blow following a 3-0 series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand. The defeat, c
Temba Bavuma ruled out of the first ODI against Afghanistan, Aiden Markram to lead Proteas
Temba Bavuma is ruled out of the first ODI against Afghanistan due to an illness and hence Aiden Markram will lead the Proteas in Sharjah on Wednesday. Temba Bavuma This will be th
CSA annual awards announced as Wolvaardt, Jansen bag numerous awards
Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa's women's cricket captain, emerged as the standout winner at the CSA Annual Awards, taking home five accolades, including Women's Player of the Year,
Heinrich Klaasen withdraws from CPL 2024 due to a family emergency; Tim Seifert is named as the replacement.
In a significant development for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024, South African cricket star Heinrich Klaasen has withdrawn from the tournament due to a family emergency. T
Graeme Smith Confirms SA20 Player Auction on October 1 in Cape Town: 13 Slots Available for Season 3
The player auction for the third season of the SA20 will take place in Cape Town on October 1, 2024. The upcoming auction, which promises to be a major event in the build-up to the
'Iam Disappointed'- Jos Buttler to Miss SA20 2025 Season Due to England Commitments
The upcoming 2025 South African Twenty20 season will be extremely difficult for Paarl Royals as their talented English batsman, Jos Buttler, is ruled out. Buttler, whose hitting is