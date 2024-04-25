Rahul Dravid Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|11th Jan, 1973
|Age
|51 years, 7 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|164
|344
|1
|109
|449
|298
|Innings
|286
|318
|1
|101
|416
|497
|Not Out
|32
|40
|0
|7
|55
|67
|Runs
|13288
|10889
|31
|2586
|15271
|23794
|High Score
|270
|153
|31
|75
|153
|270
|Average
|52.31
|39.16
|31.00
|27.51
|42.30
|55.33
|Strike Rate
|42.51
|71.23
|147.61
|113.87
|100S
|36
|12
|0
|0
|21
|68
|50S
|63
|83
|0
|13
|112
|117
|6S
|21
|42
|3
|34
|0
|0
|4S
|1654
|950
|0
|311
|0
|0
News related "Rahul Dravid"
Navjot Singh Sidhu offers advice to coach Rahul Dravid on winning T20 World Cup title
India's last victory in an ICCTrophy occurred in 2013. India hasn't won an ICC trophy in 11 years since MSDhoni and his side won the Champions Trophy in England. Instead, they've h
"Everything is fake"- Rohit debunks the claims of his meeting with Ajit Agarkar and Rahul Dravid
India Cricket was buzzed in last two days with lots of speculation that Indian team captain Rohit Sharma had met with the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Rahul Dravid. H
Kohli to miss first T20I against Afghanistan
India and Afghanistan areentering the field in their last T20I series before the T20 World Cup. Thefirst match of the three-match T20I series will be played tomorrow January 11. St
I see it as an exciting challenge: Dravid confirms Rahul will do wicketkeeping
Currently, the Indian team is ona tour of South Africa. After the fight of T20, and ODI, the two teams arewaiting for the Test series. India and South Africa will take the field in
Reports: India not considering Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup 2024
According to reports, Virat Kohliis no longer the preferred selection for India's Twenty20 International XI.With the approaching T20 World Cup in June 2024, attention has rapidlytr
BCCI extends contract of Rahul Dravid
Ever since the World Cup, rumorshave been floating in the air that Rahul Dravid will no longer be the headcoach of India. There were reports in the Indian media that he would not r
Rahul Dravid likely to join LSG as mentor in IPL 2024
Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid is in talks with IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a possible role as their mentor in the upcoming 2024 IPL season.Accor
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
BCCI yet to discuss Dravid's future as head coach of Indian team
According to reports, the BCCI has not yet initiated discussions regarding the future of Team India's support staff led by head coach Rahul Dravid. In 2021, former India captain re
We will obviously miss the balance: India will miss Hardik Pandya
All-rounder Hardik Pandya is anessential member of the Indian team. Hardik got injured after bowling threeballs in the match against Bangladesh. He got up from the field, and then
Dravid disputes Ahmedabad and Chennai's 'average' pitches
Rahul Dravid has voiced his displeasurewith the two "average" pitch ratings that have been handed out by ICCmatch referees in the first 11 days of the 2023 ODI World Cup.India bowl
I idolized Sachin Tendulkar: Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand won the first matchof the World Cup. They dismantled the English bowlers to win the match by 9wickets. Specifically, it was Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra who won the