Andrew Flintoff

Andrew Flintoff
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born6th Dec, 1977
Age46 years, 8 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches79141739282183
Innings130122736251290
Not Out916162823
Runs384533947668366419027
High Score1671233193143167
Average31.7732.0112.6622.7629.7833.80
Strike Rate62.0488.82126.66142.88
100S5300615
50S2618033453
6S829323100
4S51330876300
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 79141739282183
Innings 13711973400
overs 2491.5937.225109.31569.23799.5
Runs 74104121161827653611059
wickets 226169539289350
bestinning 5/585/192/234/125/195/24
bestmatch 8/1565/192/234/125/19
Average 32.7824.3832.2021.2022.6131.59
econ 2.974.396.447.554.162.91
Strike Rate 66.133.230.016.832.565.1
4W 11601100
5W 320024
10w 000000
