Baltej Singh Career, Biography & More

Baltej Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born4th Nov, 1990
Age33 years, 9 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches321628
Innings6435
Not Out2312
Runs1514108
High Score51219
Average3.7514.004.69
Strike Rate100.0077.7726.60
100S000
50S000
6S003
4S2312
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 321628
Innings 321651
overs 118.3132.3804.1
Runs 8845852051
wickets 402898
bestinning 3/115/337/28
bestmatch 3/115/3311/66
Average 22.1020.8920.92
econ 7.454.412.55
Strike Rate 17.728.349.2
4W 013
5W 015
10w 002
