Usman Qadir Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|10th Aug, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|23
|92
|40
|12
|Innings
|0
|8
|41
|25
|17
|Not Out
|0
|4
|20
|10
|3
|Runs
|0
|31
|235
|383
|288
|High Score
|0
|18
|36
|57
|52
|Average
|7.75
|11.19
|25.53
|20.57
|Strike Rate
|114.81
|102.62
|96.71
|60.37
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6S
|0
|1
|6
|9
|6
|4S
|0
|2
|20
|36
|37
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|23
|92
|40
|12
|Innings
|1
|20
|87
|40
|15
|overs
|9
|68
|298.4
|323.5
|167.3
|Runs
|48
|553
|2400
|1838
|771
|wickets
|1
|29
|93
|58
|15
|bestinning
|1/48
|4/13
|4/13
|6/79
|2/5
|bestmatch
|1/48
|4/13
|4/13
|6/79
|2/60
|Average
|48.00
|19.06
|25.80
|31.68
|51.40
|econ
|5.33
|8.13
|8.03
|5.67
|4.60
|Strike Rate
|54.0
|14.0
|19.2
|33.5
|67.0
|4W
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Usman Qadir"
Pakistan cricketers to leave BPL on February 7
When the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) is getting excited, Pakistani cricketers are preparing to leaveBPL. Meanwhile, despite the many requests of the cricketers, the PakistanCric
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Taskin, Shoriful, Mosaddek, Qadir in Durdanto Dhaka for BPL 2024
Bangladesh’s two in-form pacers currently-Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will play for new franchise Durdanto Dhaka inthe upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
Babar didn't bring me in Pakistan team: Usman Qadir on nepotism issue
Usman Qadir is the son of the latelegendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir. Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain ImranKhan was a close friend of Qadir. Usman got a chance in the national
Sydney Thunder signs Usman Qadir to step up in Spin Attack
Sydney Thunder has signed Pakistani leg spinner Usman Qadir to bolster his bowling attack for the upcoming 2022-23 Big Bash League.He will mainly cover for Tanveer Sangha, who is o
BPL 2023: Comilla Victorians sign Mohammad Nabi, Fortune Barishal rope in Usman Qadir
Afghanistan's star all-rounderMohammad Nabi has been added to the team of the current champion ComillaVictorians for the upcoming season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Apartfr
Fakhar Zaman replaces Usman Qadir in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad
Top-order batsman Fakhar Zamanhas replaced the leg-spinner, Usman Qadir, in Pakistan's team for the ICC Men'sT20 World Cup.The experienced left-handed batsmanFakhar injured his kne
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Usman Qadir pulls off a stunner catch of Alex Hales in 4th T20I
Usman Qadir scored a stunner on the second delivery of the second over before Mohammad Hasnain bowled to send Alex Hales back to the lodge.Pakistan and England delivered a thrill i
Brook, Duckett set up big win for England
England have secured a big 63-runwin in the third T20I of the seven-match series against Pakistan and lead theseries by 2-1 on Friday (September 23) in Karachi. Ben Duckett, Harry
Shadab returns as Pakistan name squad for West Indies series
Pakistan have announced a16-member squad ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. Fivecricketers have been dropped from the squad from their last ODI series squad againstAu
The Usman Qadir Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Hafiz Usman Abdul Qadir Khan (born 10 August 1993) is a Pakistani cricketer. He was part of the team that won the bronze medal at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China. He made