  Usman Qadir Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Usman Qadir Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Usman Qadir
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born10th Aug, 1993
Age31 years, 1 day
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches123924012
Innings08412517
Not Out0420103
Runs031235383288
High Score018365752
Average7.7511.1925.5320.57
Strike Rate114.81102.6296.7160.37
100S00000
50S00011
6S01696
4S02203637
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 123924012
Innings 120874015
overs 968298.4323.5167.3
Runs 4855324001838771
wickets 129935815
bestinning 1/484/134/136/792/5
bestmatch 1/484/134/136/792/60
Average 48.0019.0625.8031.6851.40
econ 5.338.138.035.674.60
Strike Rate 54.014.019.233.567.0
4W 01210
5W 00030
10w 00000
News related "Usman Qadir"
thumb

Pakistan cricketers to leave BPL on February 7

When the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) is getting excited, Pakistani cricketers are preparing to leaveBPL. Meanwhile, despite the many requests of the cricketers, the PakistanCric

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Taskin, Shoriful, Mosaddek, Qadir in Durdanto Dhaka for BPL 2024

Bangladesh’s two in-form pacers currently-Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will play for new franchise Durdanto Dhaka inthe upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

thumb

Babar didn't bring me in Pakistan team: Usman Qadir on nepotism issue

Usman Qadir is the son of the latelegendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir. Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain ImranKhan was a close friend of Qadir. Usman got a chance in the national

thumb

Sydney Thunder signs Usman Qadir to step up in Spin Attack

Sydney Thunder has signed Pakistani leg spinner Usman Qadir to bolster his bowling attack for the upcoming 2022-23 Big Bash League.He will mainly cover for Tanveer Sangha, who is o

thumb

BPL 2023: Comilla Victorians sign Mohammad Nabi, Fortune Barishal rope in Usman Qadir

Afghanistan's star all-rounderMohammad Nabi has been added to the team of the current champion ComillaVictorians for the upcoming season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Apartfr

thumb

Fakhar Zaman replaces Usman Qadir in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Top-order batsman Fakhar Zamanhas replaced the leg-spinner, Usman Qadir, in Pakistan's team for the ICC Men'sT20 World Cup.The experienced left-handed batsmanFakhar injured his kne

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Usman Qadir pulls off a stunner catch of Alex Hales in 4th T20I

Usman Qadir scored a stunner on the second delivery of the second over before Mohammad Hasnain bowled to send Alex Hales back to the lodge.Pakistan and England delivered a thrill i

thumb

Brook, Duckett set up big win for England

England have secured a big 63-runwin in the third T20I of the seven-match series against Pakistan and lead theseries by 2-1 on Friday (September 23) in Karachi. Ben Duckett, Harry

thumb

Shadab returns as Pakistan name squad for West Indies series

Pakistan have announced a16-member squad ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. Fivecricketers have been dropped from the squad from their last ODI series squad againstAu

thumb

The Usman Qadir Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Hafiz Usman Abdul Qadir Khan (born 10 August 1993) is a Pakistani cricketer. He was part of the team that won the bronze medal at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China. He made

Latest News

