Izatullah Dawlatzai

NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born10th May, 1991
Age33 years, 3 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches51624128
Innings345910
Not Out13353
Runs726323352
High Score624241318
Average3.5026.0016.008.257.42
Strike Rate25.92162.50168.4261.1129.54
100S00000
50S00000
6S02210
4S12348
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 51624128
Innings 516231214
overs 3554.579.584.3161.3
Runs 146382534367570
wickets 818271432
bestinning 4/383/233/234/386/57
bestmatch 4/383/233/234/3811/94
Average 18.2521.2219.7726.2117.81
econ 4.176.966.684.343.52
Strike Rate 26.2018.2017.7036.2030.2
4W 10011
5W 00004
10w 00001
