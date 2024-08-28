
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Steven Taylor Career, Biography & More

Steven Taylor
NationalityUnited States
RoleBatsman
Born9th Nov, 1993
Age30 years, 9 months, 28 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches451950823
Innings451646815
Not Out03400
Runs11925681186212639
High Score11410110111420
Average26.4843.6928.2326.247.80
Strike Rate80.86144.89125.9076.7228.88
100S11110
50S734120
6S272242561
4S135651242243
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 451950823
Innings 401114620
overs 247.528343730
Runs 112414420316620
wickets 3777530
bestinning 4/232/102/104/23
bestmatch 4/232/102/104/23
Average 30.3720.5729.0031.35
econ 4.535.145.974.45
Strike Rate 40.124.029.142.2
4W 10010
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Steven Taylor"
thumb

Bangladeshi stars Shakib and Tamim to compete in US T20 Tournament

Bangladesh cricket legends ShakibAl Hasan and Tamim Iqbal are set to participate in the Sixty StrikesTournament, part of the US National Cricket League, this October. Thetournament

thumb

USA name squads for Netherlands tour, make significant changes

Following their historic campaignin the USA and the West Indies for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, USA Cricketrevealed their ODI and T20I squads for the forthcoming tour of the Nether

thumb

ICC Loses Rs 167 Crore After Hosting T20 World Cup 2024 In USA, Report

According to media reports on Thursday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has incurred losses of around $20 million due to hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup matches in the USA.A

thumb

Aaron Jones Joins Saint Lucia Kings for 2024 CPL Season

Aaron Jones, the USA’s second-highest run-scorer at the 2024 T20 World Cup, emerged as the standout signing at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) player draft for the 2024 season,

thumb

Hilton Moreeng appointed as head coach of both USA senior and U-19 women's teams

The USA women's senior andUnder-19 teams now have Hilton Moreeng as their new head coach. He succeedsShivnarine Chanderpaul, whose tenure ended in 2023.After serving as the head co

thumb

I see us getting bigger and better from here: USA captain Aaron Jones

USA captain Aaron Jones says thatthey have got a lot of support in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 this year and theywill get bigger and better from here.USA lost to England by 10 wicke

thumb

Buttler pummels USA to take England to the semi-final

England drubbed USA by 10 wickets to reach to the semi-final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday (23rd June) at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Chris Jordan picked up

thumb

We had to score about 170-180 today: Jones after heavy defeat against West Indies

USA captain Aaron Jones thinksthat 170-180 runs would be ideal to fight in the match against West Indies inthe Super Eight of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.USA lost to West Indies by

thumb

Hope, Chase star in West Indies' thumping victory over the USA

West Indies hammered USA by 9 wickets and 55 balls to spare to come out on top after the heavy loss to England couple of nights ago. The win was setup by the bowlers as the spinner

thumb

Once we play good cricket we can beat any team in the world: Jones

USA captain Aaron Jones rues lackof discipline in bowling after their narrow defeat against South Africa in theSuper Eight of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday (June 19) in N

thumb

De Kock, Rabada star in South Africa's win against USA

South Africa have sealed a closevictory against USA in the first match of the Super Eight in the ICC T20 WorldCup 2024 on Wednesday (June 19) in North Sound. They beat USA by 18 ru

thumb

This USA team will feel like they've got one or two more upsets up their sleeves: Taylor

Former cricket player Ross Taylorof New Zealand praised the USA squad for creating history by going to the T20World Cup 2024 Super Eight round.USA made it to the Super Eight roundo

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.