Philip Salt Career, Biography & More

Philip Salt
NationalityEngland
Role
Born28th Aug, 1996
Age27 years, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches14162113152
Innings12152042883
Not Out011513
Runs46030847809542727
High Score1228888137148
Average38.3322.0025.2935.3334.08
Strike Rate125.68148.79151.17113.8471.87
100S10026
50S2232414
6S4111681926
4S6735525129343
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 14162113152
Innings 00001
overs 00009
Runs 000032
wickets 00001
bestinning 1/32
bestmatch 1/32
Average 32.00
econ 3.55
Strike Rate 54.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Philip Salt"
thumb

Records galore in Kolkata - Punjab match at the Eden Gardens

Punjab Kings have registered a record-breaking run chase against KKR on Friday (26th April) at the Eden Gardens. Punjab Kings etched their name in the history of T20 Cricket with a

thumb

Bairstow, Shashank shine in Punjab Kings' historic chase at the Eden Gardens

Punjab Kings thumped Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in a high scoring affair on Friday (26th April). Jonny Bairstow's impressive hundred, Shashank Singh's swashbuckling 68 off

thumb

RCB set the record for the highest all out total in T20 Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders won a thriller at the Eden Gardens as they've beaten Royal Challengers Bangaluru by just 1 run on Sunday (21st April). Phil Salt's blitzkrieg 48, Shreyas Iyer

thumb

KKR hold their nerve in the end as they defeat RCB by only 1 run

Kolkata Knight Riders won a thriller at the Eden Gardens as they've beaten Royal Challengers Bangaluru by just 1 run on Sunday (21st April). Phil Salt's blitzkrieg 48, Shreyas Iyer

thumb

Starc, Salt shine as KKR crash LSG on 'Bengali New Year'

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets on Sunday (14th April) at the Eden Gardens. Mitchell Starc's excellent spell of 3 wickets and then Phil Salt's onslaugh

thumb

Phil Salt replaces Jason Roy at Kolkata Knight Riders

English dynamic opener Jason Roy opted out from IPL citing personal reasons. His own team-mate Philip Salt will replace him at Kolkata Knight Riders. Phil Salt was unsold at the au

thumb

Chattogram Challengers sign Phil Salt for BPL 2024

Chattogram Challengers haveformed a very challenging team despite not having an abundance of stars. Theteam also strengthened the batting lineup by adding English batter Phil Salt

thumb

I expected to be picked up: Salt after not getting team at IPL auction

The mini-auction for the upcoming2024 IPL was held on Tuesday (December 19). However, despite the mini-auction,several big records were set. Two Australian pacers Mitchell Starc an

thumb

Perth Scorchers Marsh, Salt ruled out of BBL 12

International stars Mitch Marsh and Phil Salt will not feature in KFC BBL|12 as it is a massive one-two for Perth Scorchers title defense.Four-time BBL champions Perth Scorchers wi

thumb

Perth Scorchers sign Faf du Plessis

Defending champions PerthScorchers have recruited South Africa star batter Faf du Plessis as areplacement foreign player for the first portion of the Big Bash League (BBL) to repla

thumb

Smith, Starc, Zampa guide Australia to comfortable series victory

Australia have won thethree-match ODI series with one match in hand with a convincing 72-run victoryagainst England in the second ODI on Saturday (November 19) in Sydney. David War

thumb

Buttler says Stokes could be England's greatest ever cricketer

England beat Pakistan by 5wickets in the T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) onSunday (November 13). In addition to the ODI World Cup, the English arecurrentl

