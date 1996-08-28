Philip Salt Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Born
|28th Aug, 1996
|Age
|27 years, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|16
|211
|31
|52
|Innings
|12
|15
|204
|28
|83
|Not Out
|0
|1
|15
|1
|3
|Runs
|460
|308
|4780
|954
|2727
|High Score
|122
|88
|88
|137
|148
|Average
|38.33
|22.00
|25.29
|35.33
|34.08
|Strike Rate
|125.68
|148.79
|151.17
|113.84
|71.87
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|50S
|2
|2
|32
|4
|14
|6S
|4
|11
|168
|19
|26
|4S
|67
|35
|525
|129
|343
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|16
|211
|31
|52
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|bestinning
|1/32
|bestmatch
|1/32
|Average
|32.00
|econ
|3.55
|Strike Rate
|54.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
