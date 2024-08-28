Nitish Kumar Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Canada
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|21st May, 1994
|Age
|30 years, 3 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|18
|34
|79
|15
|Innings
|15
|16
|30
|77
|23
|Not Out
|1
|2
|4
|2
|1
|Runs
|217
|434
|650
|2114
|644
|High Score
|38
|83
|83
|129
|141
|Average
|15.50
|31.00
|25.00
|28.18
|29.27
|Strike Rate
|54.65
|129.16
|122.41
|75.79
|54.34
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|50S
|0
|3
|5
|11
|2
|6S
|0
|13
|17
|26
|5
|4S
|18
|34
|52
|168
|76
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|18
|34
|79
|15
|Innings
|2
|10
|15
|43
|14
|overs
|11
|26
|36
|223.5
|103.4
|Runs
|63
|160
|257
|1129
|535
|wickets
|2
|7
|12
|29
|11
|bestinning
|2/40
|2/18
|2/18
|5/72
|3/58
|bestmatch
|2/40
|2/18
|2/18
|5/72
|3/101
|Average
|31.50
|22.85
|21.41
|38.93
|48.63
|econ
|5.72
|6.15
|7.13
|5.04
|5.16
|Strike Rate
|33.0
|22.2
|18.0
|46.3
|56.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
