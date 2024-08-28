
Nitish Kumar Career, Biography & More

Nitish Kumar
NationalityCanada
RoleAll Rounder
Born21st May, 1994
Age30 years, 3 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1618347915
Innings1516307723
Not Out12421
Runs2174346502114644
High Score388383129141
Average15.5031.0025.0028.1829.27
Strike Rate54.65129.16122.4175.7954.34
100S00042
50S035112
6S01317265
4S18345216876
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1618347915
Innings 210154314
overs 112636223.5103.4
Runs 631602571129535
wickets 27122911
bestinning 2/402/182/185/723/58
bestmatch 2/402/182/185/723/101
Average 31.5022.8521.4138.9348.63
econ 5.726.157.135.045.16
Strike Rate 33.022.218.046.356.5
4W 00000
5W 00010
10w 00000
