Nadine de Klerk Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|16th Jan, 2000
|Age
|24 years, 8 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|1
|23
|42
|Innings
|1
|19
|31
|Not Out
|0
|5
|17
|Runs
|9
|224
|408
|High Score
|9
|38
|37
|Average
|9.00
|16.00
|29.14
|Strike Rate
|25.00
|65.68
|97.60
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|1
|2
|4S
|1
|21
|35
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|1
|23
|42
|Innings
|1
|23
|32
|overs
|28
|162.4
|97.4
|Runs
|90
|759
|708
|wickets
|0
|30
|30
|bestinning
|4/32
|3/7
|bestmatch
|4/32
|3/7
|Average
|25.30
|23.60
|econ
|3.21
|4.66
|7.24
|Strike Rate
|32.5
|19.5
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
