Nadine de Klerk Career, Biography & More

Nadine de Klerk
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleAll Rounder
Born16th Jan, 2000
Age24 years, 8 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20I
Matches12342
Innings11931
Not Out0517
Runs9224408
High Score93837
Average9.0016.0029.14
Strike Rate25.0065.6897.60
100S000
50S000
6S012
4S12135
OverviewTESTODIT20I
Matches 12342
Innings 12332
overs 28162.497.4
Runs 90759708
wickets 03030
bestinning 4/323/7
bestmatch 4/323/7
Average 25.3023.60
econ 3.214.667.24
Strike Rate 32.519.5
4W 010
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Nadine de Klerk"
thumb

BCCI Announces Schedule for South Africa Women's Tour of India 2024

The schedule for the forthcoming South Africa Women's IDFC First Bank all-format tour of India has been released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). India will hos

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

South Africa Women's announce squad for New Zealand series

Cricket South Africa has announced a 16-memberssquad for their upcoming home games against the White Ferns.Following the current ODI series against Pakistan, South Africa will take

thumb

South Africa name Laura Wolvaardt as women's interim captain

Laura Wolvaardt, the Proteas women's top batter, has been named the new interim national team captain for the duration of the upcoming tours against Pakistan and New Zealand.Cricke

thumb

Pakistan Women’s Team Set To Host A White-Ball Series Against South Africa

The South African women's cricket team will embark on its first-ever tour of Pakistan between August and September this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.T

thumb

Trisha Chetty announce retirement from cricket

Trisha Chetty, the South African wicketkeeper-batter, has announced her retirement from professional cricket. A recurring back problem forced the decision, ending a 21-year career

thumb

All-Rounder Mignon du Preez retires from international cricket

South African cricket legend Mignon du Preez announced on Friday his retirement from all forms of international cricket after an amazing career spanning almost 16 years.South Afric

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Salma gets place in Women's World Cup's best XI

Bangladesh women's cricket teamhave played ODI World Cup for the first time recently. Bangladesh caught everyone’seye also in their first-ever 50-over World Cup. Even Bangladesh al

thumb

Wyatt, Ecclestone put defending champions England in final

Defending champions England will face arch-rivals Australia in the final of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after they beat South Africa in the second semi-final in Christch

thumb

Bangladesh fall in short in their debut Women's CWC match

No miracle for Bangladesh Women in their first-ever ODI World Cup match as title contenders South Africa gain upper hand by 32 runs in match two of the 2022 Women's World Cup in Du

thumb

SA Captain Dane Van Niekerk is excluded from the 2022 ICC Women's CWC

South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has picked up an injury and will be out for at least three months. She will also miss the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.Ahead of the 2022

