Devon Conway Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Born
|8th Jul, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 1 month3 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|22
|38
|166
|103
|126
|Innings
|29
|17
|35
|160
|99
|206
|Not Out
|1
|1
|8
|33
|11
|24
|Runs
|1403
|733
|1234
|5539
|3997
|8654
|High Score
|200
|138
|99
|105
|152
|327
|Average
|50.10
|45.81
|45.70
|43.61
|45.42
|47.54
|Strike Rate
|51.59
|86.54
|130.30
|129.05
|85.92
|55.30
|100S
|4
|3
|0
|2
|12
|22
|50S
|8
|3
|9
|44
|21
|41
|6S
|6
|11
|32
|131
|53
|56
|4S
|177
|83
|118
|585
|397
|1189
News related "Devon Conway"
Devon Conway joins Chennai Super Kings team after surgery
New Zealand star batter DevonConway joined the CSK team at the Chepauk. Conway's thumb injury kept him outof the IPL 2024, but he has since rejoined the squad. The CSK squad tweete
Devon Conway ruled out of IPL, Richard Gleeson replaces him at CSK
Devon Conway has been ruled out the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury. Chennai Super Kings rope in English paceman Richard Gleeson to their squad. Devon ConwayThe
Devon Conway to miss atleast first half of the IPL 2024
New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed that Devon Conway had a small fracture in the joint of his left thumb, which he injured during the second T20I against Australia, and would u
Huge blow for New Zealand as Conway to miss the first test due to thump injury, Nichols comes in place of him
The Black Caps have been dealt a major blow on the eve of the Test series against Australia, with opener Devon Conway ruled out with a thumb injury. Devon Conway had been Kiwis fir
New Zealand name full-strength squad for Pakistan T20Is
New Zealand captain Kane Williamsonwas not in the series against Bangladesh. He returned to the team for the T20I series against Pakistan. Also, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and De
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Watch: Shreyas Iyer takes a stunning catch to dismiss Devon Conway for a duck
Team India are locking horns with the New Zealand national cricket team in the 21st match of the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament atHimachal Pradesh Cricket Associat
I idolized Sachin Tendulkar: Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand won the first matchof the World Cup. They dismantled the English bowlers to win the match by 9wickets. Specifically, it was Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra who won the
All records of England vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 opener
New Zealand got off to a goodstart by defeating England by 9 wickets in the first match of the ICC World Cup2023 in Ahmedabad. There were many records in the first match of the Wor
Conway and Ravindra destroy defending champs England to kickoff WC
New Zealand start their World Cup campaign in the most perfect way possible, as Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra hand defending champions England a massive defeat. The Kiwis beat E
Warm up match : Moeen Ali's blitzkrieg 56 thumps Bangladesh by 4 wickets, while Conway's fine 78 crushes South Africa
England thumped Bangladesh by 4 wickets on Monday (October 2) in the warm up match. While New Zealand crushed South Africa by 7 runs in today's second warm up game in DLS method. R
Conway, Mitchell steer New Zealand to a memorable victory over England
New Zealand have beaten England by 8 wickets on Saturday (9th September) at Sophia Garden, Cardiff. An unbeaten 180 stand between Conway and Mitchell on third wicket steered Kiwis