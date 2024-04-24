
  • Devon Conway Career, Records, Biography & More

Devon Conway Career, Records, Biography & More

Devon Conway
NationalityNew Zealand
Role
Born8th Jul, 1991
Age33 years, 1 month3 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches162238166103126
Innings29173516099206
Not Out118331124
Runs14037331234553939978654
High Score20013899105152327
Average50.1045.8145.7043.6145.4247.54
Strike Rate51.5986.54130.30129.0585.9255.30
100S43021222
50S839442141
6S611321315356
4S177831185853971189
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 162238166103126
Innings 0008925
overs 00017.121.2104.2
Runs 000141127467
wickets 000339
bestinning 1/101/73/36
bestmatch 1/101/74/88
Average 47.0042.3351.88
econ 8.215.954.47
Strike Rate 34.342.669.5
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Devon Conway"
thumb

Devon Conway joins Chennai Super Kings team after surgery

New Zealand star batter DevonConway joined the CSK team at the Chepauk. Conway's thumb injury kept him outof the IPL 2024, but he has since rejoined the squad. The CSK squad tweete

thumb

Devon Conway ruled out of IPL, Richard Gleeson replaces him at CSK

Devon Conway has been ruled out the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury. Chennai Super Kings rope in English paceman Richard Gleeson to their squad. Devon ConwayThe

thumb

Devon Conway to miss atleast first half of the IPL 2024

New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed that Devon Conway had a small fracture in the joint of his left thumb, which he injured during the second T20I against Australia, and would u

thumb

Huge blow for New Zealand as Conway to miss the first test due to thump injury, Nichols comes in place of him

The Black Caps have been dealt a major blow on the eve of the Test series against Australia, with opener Devon Conway ruled out with a thumb injury. Devon Conway had been Kiwis fir

thumb

New Zealand name full-strength squad for Pakistan T20Is

New Zealand captain Kane Williamsonwas not in the series against Bangladesh. He returned to the team for the T20I series against Pakistan. Also, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and De

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Watch: Shreyas Iyer takes a stunning catch to dismiss Devon Conway for a duck

Team India are locking horns with the New Zealand national cricket team in the 21st match of the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament atHimachal Pradesh Cricket Associat

thumb

I idolized Sachin Tendulkar: Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand won the first matchof the World Cup. They dismantled the English bowlers to win the match by 9wickets. Specifically, it was Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra who won the

thumb

All records of England vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 opener

New Zealand got off to a goodstart by defeating England by 9 wickets in the first match of the ICC World Cup2023 in Ahmedabad. There were many records in the first match of the Wor

thumb

Conway and Ravindra destroy defending champs England to kickoff WC

New Zealand start their World Cup campaign in the most perfect way possible, as Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra hand defending champions England a massive defeat. The Kiwis beat E

thumb

Warm up match : Moeen Ali's blitzkrieg 56 thumps Bangladesh by 4 wickets, while Conway's fine 78 crushes South Africa

England thumped Bangladesh by 4 wickets on Monday (October 2) in the warm up match. While New Zealand crushed South Africa by 7 runs in today's second warm up game in DLS method. R

thumb

Conway, Mitchell steer New Zealand to a memorable victory over England

New Zealand have beaten England by 8 wickets on Saturday (9th September) at Sophia Garden, Cardiff. An unbeaten 180 stand between Conway and Mitchell on third wicket steered Kiwis

