Brandon McMullen Career, Biography & More

Brandon McMullen
NationalityScotland
RoleAll Rounder
Born18th Jan, 1999
Age25 years, 4 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches156615
Innings136613
Not Out2112
Runs540212212540
High Score1369696136
Average49.0942.4042.4049.09
Strike Rate84.90154.74154.7484.90
100S2002
50S2222
6S12111112
4S56151556
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 156615
Innings 154415
overs 11366113
Runs 4795757479
wickets 241124
bestinning 5/341/261/265/34
bestmatch 5/341/261/265/34
Average 19.9557.0057.0019.95
econ 4.239.509.504.23
Strike Rate 28.236.036.028.2
4W 0000
5W 1001
10w 0000
News related "Brandon McMullen"
thumb

An important win: Cross seeing Scotland's good chance to qualify for Super 8's

Scotland wicket-keeper Matt Cross thinksthey are in the right track to qualify for Super 8’s after their win againstNamibia on Thursday (June 6) in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. They

thumb

I think we certainly gave ourselves a chance there: Berrington after England clash

Scotland captain RichieBerrington acknowledges that his team was disappointed not to be able to defeatEngland in their opening T20 World Cup match due to rain in Barbados.Scotland

thumb

Scotland announce squad for tri-series

In preparation for theirforthcoming T20 International tri-series against Ireland and Netherlands,Cricket Scotland named a 14-member squad.Scotland's preparations for theICC T20 Wor

thumb

Ireland, Scotland to play against host Netherlands in tri-series ahead of T20 World Cup

In the run-up to the World Cup,the All-European Tri Series will take place. In the Netherlands,Scotland-Ireland will face the hosts in a tri-series. This T20 tri-series willcontrib

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Ireland qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

After the match at Goldenacre,where Ireland were scheduled to face Germany in their penultimate encounter,was postponed due to rain, Ireland became the first team to qualify for th

thumb

Scotland announces squad for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, which takes place in Edinburgh from July 20-28.Scotland had a memorable season in the

thumb

Brandon McMullen's inspiring spell knocks out Windies from World Cup

Scotland depicted an upset against Windies and knocked them almost out from the World Cup. Scotland won the match against Windies by 7 wickets on Saturday (1st July) at Harare Spor

thumb

Brandon McMullen's majestic hundred helps Scotland reach super six round

Scotland got a massive victory over Oman to reach the super six from group A along with the powerhouse Sri Lanka and Oman. They had beaten Oman by a big margin of 76 runs on Sunday

thumb

Scotland announce squad for Cricket World Cup qualifier

The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today ahead of the men's ICC World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe, which takes place from 18 June to 9 July.Scotland have named their 15-man squad

thumb

Cricket Scotland announce men's and women's contract list for 2023–24

Cricket Scotland have announced the list of male andWomen's players to be signed professionally for 2023–24.Cricket Scotland have recently announced the list of cricketers who have

thumb

Pete Fitzboydon appointed Interim CEO Of Scotland Cricket

Cricket Scotland has announced the appointment of Pete Fitzboyden as interim CEO. Fitzboyden joins a six-month deal, replacing Gordon Arthur effective immediately after Arthur anno

