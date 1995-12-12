
  Imam-ul-Haq Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Imam-ul-Haq Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Imam ul Haq
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born12th Dec, 1995
Age28 years, 7 months, 30 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches22662789873
Innings426427496127
Not Out4609618
Runs1474296721214340894527
High Score1571511494151202
Average38.7851.1510.5032.9645.4341.53
Strike Rate47.5082.3484.00123.3780.0646.11
100S39001011
50S8190202723
6S12300373427
4S1652292205333495
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 22662789873
Innings 1000411
overs 20004.420
Runs 90003574
wickets 000001
bestinning 1/4
bestmatch 1/10
Average 74.00
econ 4.507.493.70
Strike Rate 120.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Imam ul Haq"
thumb

Gritty Pakistani openers show them hope after day 2 in Perth

Pakistan finished on 132-2 after the day two in Perth test trailing by 355 runs. Aamer Jamal's 6 fer on debut helped Pakistan bundle Australia out before 500, 486. And then the Pak

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Babar hits another century as Pakistan win ODI series dominantly

Australia succumbed relativelyeasily to Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the three-match series betweenhosts Pakistan and visiting Australia. Pakistan cruised to a nine-wicke

thumb

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings set for strong comeback says Imad Wasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Kings' star all-rounder Imad Wasim was confident his team would make a strong comeback in PSL after suffering three consecutive losses in the opening games of

thumb

PSL 2022: Multan beat Islamabad by 20 runs despite Shabab's heroic 91

Multan Sultans have recorded their fourth consecutive victory in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) after beating Islamabad United in a 20-run high-scoring thriller, Shadab Kh

thumb

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans lose three players due to West Indies-India series

KARACHI: Multan Sultans, who have made a sparkling start to this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL), have dealt a blow after three foreign cricketers will not be part of their squa

thumb

PSL 7: Fox Cricket will broadcast PSL 2022 in Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signed a broadcast deal with Australian broadcaster Fox Sports to broadcast the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and home international matches in A

thumb

PSL 2022: Babar Azam says facing Shaheen Afridi is always an 'exciting proposition'

Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam and Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi are excited to take on each other and provide fans with riveting action as their teams go head-to-

thumb

PSL 2022: Australian Ben Dunk becomes the power hitting coach of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars has named Australian power hitter Ben Dunk as their power hitting coach for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Australia's tough batsman Ben Du

thumb

Drama in Centurion, Pakistan win thriller

'Unpredictable' Pakistan have gone just over the line against South Africa in the first ODI that went down to the final ball at SuperSport Park, Centurion.An anti-climatic finish s

thumb

Babar, Imam ruled out of first Test against New Zealand

After T20I series, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been also ruled out from the first Test against New Zealand. Opener Imam-ul-Haq will also miss the first Test due to injury. Beca

Latest News

