Imam-ul-Haq Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|12th Dec, 1995
|Age
|28 years, 7 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|66
|2
|78
|98
|73
|Innings
|42
|64
|2
|74
|96
|127
|Not Out
|4
|6
|0
|9
|6
|18
|Runs
|1474
|2967
|21
|2143
|4089
|4527
|High Score
|157
|151
|14
|94
|151
|202
|Average
|38.78
|51.15
|10.50
|32.96
|45.43
|41.53
|Strike Rate
|47.50
|82.34
|84.00
|123.37
|80.06
|46.11
|100S
|3
|9
|0
|0
|10
|11
|50S
|8
|19
|0
|20
|27
|23
|6S
|12
|30
|0
|37
|34
|27
|4S
|165
|229
|2
|205
|333
|495
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|66
|2
|78
|98
|73
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|overs
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4.4
|20
|Runs
|9
|0
|0
|0
|35
|74
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|bestinning
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/10
|Average
|74.00
|econ
|4.50
|7.49
|3.70
|Strike Rate
|120.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Imam ul Haq"
Gritty Pakistani openers show them hope after day 2 in Perth
Pakistan finished on 132-2 after the day two in Perth test trailing by 355 runs. Aamer Jamal's 6 fer on debut helped Pakistan bundle Australia out before 500, 486. And then the Pak
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Babar hits another century as Pakistan win ODI series dominantly
Australia succumbed relativelyeasily to Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the three-match series betweenhosts Pakistan and visiting Australia. Pakistan cruised to a nine-wicke
PSL 2022: Karachi Kings set for strong comeback says Imad Wasim
KARACHI: The Karachi Kings' star all-rounder Imad Wasim was confident his team would make a strong comeback in PSL after suffering three consecutive losses in the opening games of
PSL 2022: Multan beat Islamabad by 20 runs despite Shabab's heroic 91
Multan Sultans have recorded their fourth consecutive victory in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) after beating Islamabad United in a 20-run high-scoring thriller, Shadab Kh
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans lose three players due to West Indies-India series
KARACHI: Multan Sultans, who have made a sparkling start to this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL), have dealt a blow after three foreign cricketers will not be part of their squa
PSL 7: Fox Cricket will broadcast PSL 2022 in Australia
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signed a broadcast deal with Australian broadcaster Fox Sports to broadcast the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and home international matches in A
PSL 2022: Babar Azam says facing Shaheen Afridi is always an 'exciting proposition'
Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam and Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi are excited to take on each other and provide fans with riveting action as their teams go head-to-
PSL 2022: Australian Ben Dunk becomes the power hitting coach of Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars has named Australian power hitter Ben Dunk as their power hitting coach for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Australia's tough batsman Ben Du
Drama in Centurion, Pakistan win thriller
'Unpredictable' Pakistan have gone just over the line against South Africa in the first ODI that went down to the final ball at SuperSport Park, Centurion.An anti-climatic finish s
Babar, Imam ruled out of first Test against New Zealand
After T20I series, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been also ruled out from the first Test against New Zealand. Opener Imam-ul-Haq will also miss the first Test due to injury. Beca