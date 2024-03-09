Tom Latham Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Born
|2nd Apr, 1992
|Age
|32 years, 4 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|74
|133
|26
|95
|212
|152
|Innings
|130
|122
|23
|86
|195
|261
|Not Out
|6
|14
|3
|6
|23
|18
|Runs
|5150
|3784
|516
|2304
|6233
|10703
|High Score
|264
|145
|65
|110
|145
|264
|Average
|41.53
|35.03
|25.80
|28.80
|36.23
|44.04
|Strike Rate
|47.15
|85.09
|108.86
|131.35
|85.87
|50.13
|100S
|13
|7
|0
|1
|10
|26
|50S
|27
|21
|3
|14
|35
|58
|6S
|18
|50
|8
|78
|77
|40
|4S
|584
|320
|42
|191
|579
|1280
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|74
|133
|26
|95
|212
|152
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.2
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|bestinning
|1/7
|bestmatch
|1/7
|Average
|18.00
|econ
|4.15
|Strike Rate
|26.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Tom Latham"
Latham, Henry star in New Zealand's fightback day in Christchurch
New Zealand fought back hard on day 2 of Christchurch test. Tom Latham's fighting 65 off 154 brought New Zealand in the game. While Matt Henry's 7 fer helped New Zealand keep the d
D Piedt's inspiring spell showing hope the depleted South Africa
South Africa bounced back as they got 31 run lead after the 2nd day of second test. Five fer for Dane Piedt helped South Africa bundle New Zealand for a paltry 211 and have a lead
We were obviously completely outplayed today: Latham
Finally, all the wait is over.Bangladesh got the taste of defeating New Zealand for the first time in ODIformat on New Zealand soil. The Tigers defeated the Kiwis by 9 wickets in t
New Zealand rest key players as 3 uncapped players in squad for Bangladesh ODIs
New Zealand have announced theODI squad for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh. The Blackcaps havenot included 6 top-ranked cricketers in their squad as they have been giv
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
We don't become a bad team overnight: Tom Latham
The New Zealand national cricket team kick-started their campaign with four straight wins and were one of the formidable forces in the competition. Nevertheless, they failed to bri
Tom Latham provides update on availability of Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand captain Tom Latham has given an injury update on Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson ahead of their game against South Africa on November 1. Williamson was hit on the h
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee fit to play against India
After recuperating from a fingerinjury, the New Zealand bowler Tim Southee is now fit for selection in theWorld Cup 2023 match that will be played on October 22 versus India.The se
Glenn Phillips, Latham and bowlers star in New Zealand's thumping win over Afghanistan
New Zealand have another comprehensive victory and this came against Afghanistan by 149 runs on Wednesday (18th October). Glenn Phillips magnificent 71 aided by skipper Tom Latham'
Live: New Zealand bowl first, Stokes misses out for England
New Zealand have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener against the defendingchampions England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday
We're not necessarily focused on what people are predicting: Latham
According to New Zealand'sinterim captain Tom Latham, the team's only emphasis at the 2023 World Cup inIndia is on winning the tournament.However, they are typicallylabeled as unde
Kane Williamson ruled out of World Cup opener against England
New Zealand captain KaneWilliamson will miss the 2023 ODI World Cup’s opening game against England sincehe is still recovering from knee surgery.Williamson will bat only intoday's