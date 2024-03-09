
  Tom Latham Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Tom Latham Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Tom Latham
NationalityNew Zealand
Role
Born2nd Apr, 1992
Age32 years, 4 months, 9 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches741332695212152
Innings1301222386195261
Not Out614362318
Runs515037845162304623310703
High Score26414565110145264
Average41.5335.0325.8028.8036.2344.04
Strike Rate47.1585.09108.86131.3585.8750.13
100S137011026
50S27213143558
6S18508787740
4S584320421915791280
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 741332695212152
Innings 000004
overs 000004.2
Runs 0000018
wickets 000001
bestinning 1/7
bestmatch 1/7
Average 18.00
econ 4.15
Strike Rate 26.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Tom Latham"
thumb

Latham, Henry star in New Zealand's fightback day in Christchurch

New Zealand fought back hard on day 2 of Christchurch test. Tom Latham's fighting 65 off 154 brought New Zealand in the game. While Matt Henry's 7 fer helped New Zealand keep the d

thumb

D Piedt's inspiring spell showing hope the depleted South Africa

South Africa bounced back as they got 31 run lead after the 2nd day of second test. Five fer for Dane Piedt helped South Africa bundle New Zealand for a paltry 211 and have a lead

thumb

We were obviously completely outplayed today: Latham

Finally, all the wait is over.Bangladesh got the taste of defeating New Zealand for the first time in ODIformat on New Zealand soil. The Tigers defeated the Kiwis by 9 wickets in t

thumb

New Zealand rest key players as 3 uncapped players in squad for Bangladesh ODIs

New Zealand have announced theODI squad for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh. The Blackcaps havenot included 6 top-ranked cricketers in their squad as they have been giv

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

We don't become a bad team overnight: Tom Latham

The New Zealand national cricket team kick-started their campaign with four straight wins and were one of the formidable forces in the competition. Nevertheless, they failed to bri

thumb

Tom Latham provides update on availability of Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand captain Tom Latham has given an injury update on Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson ahead of their game against South Africa on November 1. Williamson was hit on the h

thumb

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee fit to play against India

After recuperating from a fingerinjury, the New Zealand bowler Tim Southee is now fit for selection in theWorld Cup 2023 match that will be played on October 22 versus India.The se

thumb

Glenn Phillips, Latham and bowlers star in New Zealand's thumping win over Afghanistan

New Zealand have another comprehensive victory and this came against Afghanistan by 149 runs on Wednesday (18th October). Glenn Phillips magnificent 71 aided by skipper Tom Latham'

thumb

Live: New Zealand bowl first, Stokes misses out for England

New Zealand have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener against the defendingchampions England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday

thumb

We're not necessarily focused on what people are predicting: Latham

According to New Zealand'sinterim captain Tom Latham, the team's only emphasis at the 2023 World Cup inIndia is on winning the tournament.However, they are typicallylabeled as unde

thumb

Kane Williamson ruled out of World Cup opener against England

New Zealand captain KaneWilliamson will miss the 2023 ODI World Cup’s opening game against England sincehe is still recovering from knee surgery.Williamson will bat only intoday's

