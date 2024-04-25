Mohammad Rizwan Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Born
|1st Jun, 1992
|Age
|32 years, 2 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|28
|65
|85
|238
|164
|113
|Innings
|44
|59
|73
|208
|151
|172
|Not Out
|8
|13
|16
|50
|39
|29
|Runs
|1423
|1693
|2797
|6945
|5326
|6188
|High Score
|115
|115
|104
|110
|141
|224
|Average
|39.52
|36.80
|49.07
|43.95
|47.55
|43.27
|Strike Rate
|51.99
|88.59
|127.30
|127.05
|89.30
|53.49
|100S
|2
|2
|1
|2
|11
|13
|50S
|8
|12
|25
|59
|30
|31
|6S
|7
|16
|74
|180
|58
|20
|4S
|164
|142
|243
|624
|461
|742
News related "Mohammad Rizwan"
Mohammad Rizwan ruled out of New Zealand series
On Wednesday, April 24, thePakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Mohammad Rizwan has been ruled out ofthe next two games of the series against New Zealand. It is believed that dur
PAKvsNZ - Mohammad Rizwan Surpasses Kohli and Azam, Becomes Fastest to 3,000 T20I Runs
During the second T20I match against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan made history by surpassing Virat Kohli and Babar Azam
Shahid Afridi opens up about 'fake news', gives advice to journalists
Pakistani cricket is currentlyexperiencing a period of transition. A new captain has been appointed followingthe establishment of PCB's new committee. But there's still talk and cr
Afridi shares his view on new Captain
If the captain has to change, then why not Mohammad Rizwan? Why Babar Azam again? Shahid Afridi, the former captain of the team, raised such questions about the change in the capta
Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen register their name for The Hundred 2024
England-based franchise tournamentThe Hundred will start from July 23 this year. Pakistan stars- Babar Azam, MohammadRizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi have registered their name for
The worst xi of BPL 2024 in the eyes of BDCrictime
The BPL 2024 has had it's curtain off as Fortune Barishal crashed defending champs Comilla Victorians in the final to clinch their maiden BPL title. But it has been a disaster tour
Litton not want to blame Rizwan for slow batting
Comilla Victorians have climbedto the 3rd place in the table with a great win of 34 runs against Khulna Tigersin the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). In the match, Comilla's Pakist
Pakistan cricketers to leave BPL on February 7
When the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) is getting excited, Pakistani cricketers are preparing to leaveBPL. Meanwhile, despite the many requests of the cricketers, the PakistanCric
I stay with Mohammad Rizwan a little more: Jaker Ali
Mohammad Rizwan, is also loved bymany for his philosophical dialogue with cricket. Rizwan is now in Bangladeshto play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Comilla Victorians.
Pakistan avoid whitewash winning last T20I against New Zealand
In the last match of thefive-match T20I series, Pakistan have finally won against New Zealand. Battingfirst, Pakistan collected 134 runs. Then they bowled out New Zealand for just9
Pakistan lose straight four matches against New Zealand
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 7wickets in the fourth match of the five-match T20I series. The Kiwis, who hadalready secured the series by winning the first three matches, took a 4-0
Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan T20I vice-captain
Mohammad Rizwan is one ofPakistan's most consistent batters. He has been performing well for a longtime. Pakistan appointed Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead the T20I team after BabarAza