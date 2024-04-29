Luke Wright
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|7th Mar, 1985
|Age
|39 years, 5 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|50
|51
|344
|211
|144
|Innings
|39
|45
|320
|176
|223
|Not Out
|4
|5
|28
|21
|23
|Runs
|707
|759
|8526
|5126
|7622
|High Score
|52
|99
|153
|166
|226
|Average
|20.20
|18.97
|29.19
|33.07
|38.11
|Strike Rate
|86.21
|137.00
|142.81
|65.54
|100S
|0
|0
|7
|11
|17
|50S
|2
|4
|46
|19
|38
|6S
|18
|31
|301
|0
|0
|4S
|63
|68
|904
|0
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|50
|51
|344
|211
|144
|Innings
|37
|23
|122
|0
|0
|overs
|173
|55
|299.5
|792
|1377.2
|Runs
|884
|465
|2563
|4231
|4862
|wickets
|15
|18
|79
|111
|120
|bestinning
|2/34
|2/24
|3/17
|4/12
|5/65
|bestmatch
|2/34
|2/24
|3/17
|4/12
|Average
|58.93
|25.83
|32.44
|38.11
|40.51
|econ
|5.10
|8.45
|8.54
|5.34
|3.53
|Strike Rate
|69.2
|18.3
|22.7
|42.8
|68.8
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
