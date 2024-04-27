Khaled Mahmud
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|26th Jul, 1971
|Age
|53 years, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|77
|125
|46
|Innings
|23
|72
|108
|76
|Not Out
|1
|3
|9
|6
|Runs
|266
|991
|1891
|1767
|High Score
|45
|50
|145
|141
|Average
|12.09
|14.36
|19.10
|25.24
|Strike Rate
|58.46
|67.83
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50S
|0
|1
|3
|9
|6S
|3
|7
|0
|0
|4S
|30
|90
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|77
|125
|46
|Innings
|17
|75
|0
|0
|overs
|270
|564.1
|908.5
|1043
|Runs
|832
|2865
|4268
|3064
|wickets
|13
|67
|144
|97
|bestinning
|4/37
|4/19
|5/17
|5/32
|bestmatch
|7/105
|4/19
|5/17
|Average
|64.00
|42.76
|29.63
|31.58
|econ
|3.08
|5.07
|4.69
|2.93
|Strike Rate
|124.60
|50.50
|37.80
|64.5
|4W
|1
|1
|4
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|2
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
