Habibul Bashar
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|17th Aug, 1972
|Age
|51 years, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|50
|111
|156
|91
|Innings
|99
|105
|149
|170
|Not Out
|1
|5
|9
|5
|Runs
|3026
|2168
|3418
|5571
|High Score
|113
|78
|83
|224
|Average
|30.87
|21.68
|24.41
|33.76
|Strike Rate
|60.27
|60.45
|100S
|3
|0
|0
|7
|50S
|24
|14
|24
|41
|6S
|4
|10
|0
|0
|4S
|401
|0
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|50
|111
|156
|91
|Innings
|9
|6
|0
|0
|overs
|47
|29.1
|111.4
|135.4
|Runs
|217
|142
|499
|527
|wickets
|0
|1
|8
|8
|bestinning
|1/31
|2/17
|2/28
|bestmatch
|1/31
|2/17
|Average
|142.00
|62.37
|65.87
|econ
|4.61
|4.86
|4.46
|3.88
|Strike Rate
|175.0
|83.7
|101.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Habibul Bashar"
Bangladesh look to rewrite Durban history
As Bangladesh take on South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban, memories of the infamous 2003 Cricket World Cup defeat to Canada at this very ground flash back. The Tige
Habibul joins Shoaib, Afridi, Murali in LLC tournament
TheLegends League Cricket (LLC) will start this week with retired cricketers. Former cricketers from several teams including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, Australia and Ba
There are no power hitters due to repeated playing on the same wicket: Bashar
Bangladesh team selector and former captain Habibul Bashar thinks that the country is not going to build a hard hitter batter due to playing on the same wicket again and again. He
Taskin Ahmed injured ahead of West Indies ODIs
Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has once again become victim of injury ahead of a series.Taskin injured his left hand during a training session at Shere Bangla National Cricket
Second-string West Indies not Bangladesh's headache
Bangladesh will go ahead with positive frame of mind when they take on a second-string West Indies side in home series starting from next month.A total of ten players opted out of
People don't troll the likes of Sachin, so why troll Sujon Sir: Taskin
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed calls former Bangladesh all-rounder Khaled Mahmud Sujon a ‘legend’ and he criticized those who always make troll of Khaled Mahmud. He feels that Sujon
I didn't go to ICL even after getting Rs 15 crore offer: Ashraful
The 2008 Indian Cricket League (ICL) came as a storm in Bangladesh cricket. 13 Bangladesh cricketers were banned for playing in the unauthorized ICL. Many believe that then Banglad
CWAB takes implausible initiative to help fighting coronavirus
The top 27 cricketers of the country have made a ‘fund’ to help the helpless people caused by coronavirus fear. Many cricketers are helping individually. This time, Cricketers Welf
Nobody should forget what Mashrafe did for Bangladesh cricket: Tamim Iqbal
The third and final one day international will be the one last match for Bangladesh limited over captain Mashrafe bin Mortaza as he formally stepped down from the captaincy on Thur
Mushfiqur Rahim on new height surpassing Tamim Iqbal
Mushfiqur Rahim now owns the highest run in Test cricket for Bangladesh. Long before this record was in the possession of Tamim Iqbal.Mushfiqur made the record on Monday (February
We have to do well in playing Pakistani pacers- Habibul Bashar
Bangladesh national cricket team is scheduled to travel Rawalpindi on February 4 to play the first match of the two-match Test series against Pakistan. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BC
Bashar expresses concern over Mustafizur's predictable bowling
Mustafizur Rahman had a poor start to the tournament as he conceded 37 runs in 4 overs despite picking up two wickets. Habibul Bashar expressed his concern over his predictable bow