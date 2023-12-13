
Mir Hamza Career, Biography & More

Mir Hamza
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born10th Sep, 1992
Age31 years, 11 months, 2 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches3538699
Innings61545118
Not Out3112748
Runs867316565
High Score4194925
Average2.6616.7517.558.07
Strike Rate9.87101.5173.3134.36
100S0000
50S0000
6S041319
4S031953
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 3538699
Innings 65285179
overs 74193718.23014.1
Runs 264158437628744
wickets 252124390
bestinning 1/384/94/127/59
bestmatch 1/674/94/1212/137
Average 132.0030.4630.3322.42
econ 3.568.205.232.90
Strike Rate 222.022.234.746.3
4W 03713
5W 00027
10w 0006
News related "Mir Hamza"
thumb

Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9

Left-handed batsman Shan Masood has been named captain of Karachi Kings for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), just days after he was named Test captain of the nat

thumb

Karachi Kings appointed Phil Simmons as their Head coach

The Karachi Kings have appointed former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), replacing Johan Bo

thumb

Shan Masood Moves to Karachi Kings for HBL PSL 9

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood, known for his contributions to Multan Sultans in previous seasons of the Pakistan Super League, has officially joined the ranks of Karachi Kings.

thumb

Hasan Ali is joins Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim is moving to Islamabad United

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has joined Islamabad United for the upcoming PSL 9 season as Hasan Ali replaces him in Karachi's lineup.HBL PSL 5 captain Imad Wasim will wear the

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Pakistan players haven’t received salary from 5 months, Shocking reveals by Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has given a startling insight into the current state of Pakistan cricket. As Pakistan struggles on the field in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket

thumb

Mir Hamza joins Warwickshire for 2 County Championship matches

Warwickshire have Pakistani fast bowler Mir Hamza on a short-team contract for the ongoing County Championship. The speedster has replaced compatriot Hasan Ali and will play in War

thumb

Mohammad Amir names his three favorite batsmen and bowlers

Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir revealed his top three current favorite batters and bowlers during a question-and-answer session on his YouTube channel on Sunday.Former Pa

thumb

Imran Khan slams BCCI for isolating Pakistani players

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan has criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not allowing Pakistani cricketers to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

thumb

Peshawar beats Lahore, eliminates Karachi Kings from PSL playoffs

Shaheen Shah Afridi's first half century and four wickets were in vain as his defending champions Lahore Qalandars lost to 35-run Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League on Tue

thumb

PSL 8: Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans to secure second win

The Karachi Kings defeated the Multan Sultans by 66 runs to secure their second win in game 14 of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi's Nationa

thumb

Mohammad Amir ruled out due to injury in PSL 8

The Karachi Kings have suffered a major setback as their pacesetter Mohammad Amir was ruled out of the next game due to a groin injury.Karachi Kings appeared to have suffered a maj

