Farhad Reza

Farhad Reza
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born16th Jun, 1986
Age38 years, 1 month25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3413145223143
Innings31990181223
Not Out60194330
Runs4127291929805897
High Score50194596259
Average16.488.0012.9421.5930.55
Strike Rate64.7781.81124.3588.1958.79
100S00007
50S1001133
6S824300
4S3946500
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3413145223143
Innings 321113300
overs 189.526402.21459.42707
Runs 1017261336873377847
wickets 226113287315
bestinning 5/422/345/325/377/32
bestmatch 5/422/345/325/37
Average 46.2243.5029.8025.5624.91
econ 5.3510.038.375.022.89
Strike Rate 51.726.021.330.551.5
4W 0011015
5W 10149
10w 00000
News related "Farhad Reza"
thumb

Former cricketers including Akram, Athar, Nannu to visit USA for playing

The cricketers from the beginningera of Bangladesh cricket have retired since then. However, they are still seenfighting for 22 yards at times. For example, in matches organized in

thumb

Joy half-century, Yasir blitz propel Khulna to seven wicket win over Chattogram

Khulna Tigers beat ChattogramChallengers comfortably by a big margin of 7 wickets in the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) on Friday. With the win, Khulna Tigers climb to the top four

thumb

Mushfiqur hits century in NCL, Rajshahi eyeing for huge lead

Experienced Bangladesh cricketerMushfiqur Rahim is playing for Rajshahi in the second-round match of ongoingNational Cricket League (NCL) in Chattogram. After recovering from the i

thumb

Shakib achieves another milestone

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan has touched another new milestone with the ball. He has becomethe second cricketer in the country to reach the milestone of 1100 wickets.

thumb

Zakir, Mithun hundreds headline BCL final

South Zone are leading Central Zone by 203 runs after the end of the second day of the five-day Bangladesh Cricket League final at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Mo

thumb

Prime Bank confirm top spot, Mizanur hits first century of DPL 2019-20

It was another rain-affected day in first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Thursday (June 17) as only one match saw the result and other two matches got abandoned

thumb

Shakib-less Mohammedan pull off narrow win over Old DOHS

The teams who’re currently in top 4 of the points table- Mohammedan Sporting Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club all have won their respective match

thumb

Abahani suffer first defeat in DPL, Doleshwar at the top

There have been three matches in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday (June 7) which see all the matches completed successfully as rain doesn’t inter

thumb

Nasir closing on 100, bowlers dominate day 2

Bowlers have had their day on day two of round one matches of the NCL (National Cricket League) 2021.Tier-1: Khulna Div vs Sylhet Div, KhulnaNational team fast bowlers Ebadat Hossa

thumb

I didn't go to ICL even after getting Rs 15 crore offer: Ashraful

The 2008 Indian Cricket League (ICL) came as a storm in Bangladesh cricket. 13 Bangladesh cricketers were banned for playing in the unauthorized ICL. Many believe that then Banglad

thumb

Bangla Tigers unveil official jersey for T10 league 2019

Abu Dhabi T10 franchise Bangla Tigers have unveiled their jersey and theme song during a ceremony at a hotel in Abu Dhabi on Friday, November 15.More than 150 guests and authoritie

thumb

A 'frustrated' Farhad asks selectors a chance to prove

All-rounder Farhad Reza has been called up in the ODI squad for last few series, but he still didn't get an opportunity to get a shot in the playing XI.Farhad Reza, an all-rounder

