Farhad Reza
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|16th Jun, 1986
|Age
|38 years, 1 month25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|34
|13
|145
|223
|143
|Innings
|31
|9
|90
|181
|223
|Not Out
|6
|0
|19
|43
|30
|Runs
|412
|72
|919
|2980
|5897
|High Score
|50
|19
|45
|96
|259
|Average
|16.48
|8.00
|12.94
|21.59
|30.55
|Strike Rate
|64.77
|81.81
|124.35
|88.19
|58.79
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|11
|33
|6S
|8
|2
|43
|0
|0
|4S
|39
|4
|65
|0
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|34
|13
|145
|223
|143
|Innings
|32
|11
|133
|0
|0
|overs
|189.5
|26
|402.2
|1459.4
|2707
|Runs
|1017
|261
|3368
|7337
|7847
|wickets
|22
|6
|113
|287
|315
|bestinning
|5/42
|2/34
|5/32
|5/37
|7/32
|bestmatch
|5/42
|2/34
|5/32
|5/37
|Average
|46.22
|43.50
|29.80
|25.56
|24.91
|econ
|5.35
|10.03
|8.37
|5.02
|2.89
|Strike Rate
|51.7
|26.0
|21.3
|30.5
|51.5
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|10
|15
|5W
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
